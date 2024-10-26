Update on Accessibility Improvements at Parke Tului

Update on Parke Tului

The Public Body of Bonaire thanks the population for their patience in building a ramp for people with disabilities at Parke Tului. The first steps have been taken to build a ramp. With the construction at Parke Tului, we have taken an important step to make the public spaces accessible to everyone.

In the last few days, STINAPA has placed a number of blocks that look like Legos in the sea. These blocks serve as a temporary barrier to hold back the seawater during construction. Once the work is completed, the blocks will be removed. These blocks are made of a special material so that they do not damage our coral.

Expected completion date

The work is expected to be completed before Christmas. Until then, there may be moments when the road opposite Parke Tului is temporarily closed. We understand that this temporary closure can cause inconvenience. That is why we are doing our best to limit the inconvenience as much as possible. We make sure to inform the community in a timely manner.