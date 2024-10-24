Mosquito Breeding Season: What to do

Help Prevent Outbreaks of Dengue, Chikungunya, and Zika.

Now that the rainy season has started again, it is important to remove mosquito breeding sites to prevent diseases such as dengue, chikungunya and zika. The Aedes aegypti, the mosquito that spreads these diseases, lays its eggs in uncovered objects with stagnant rainwater. Such as car tires, plastic containers, bottles, cans, and buckets.

At the beginning of this year, Bonaire experienced an outbreak of dengue for the first time since 2012. The Public Health Department is calling on people to remove as many mosquito breeding sites as possible. This can prevent a new outbreak. During the outbreak at the beginning of this year, 301 people were tested in the lab to have dengue. The number of people infected with dengue is probably higher. Not all people who are infected with dengue have symptoms. And not everyone who has symptoms gets tested in the lab.

The dengue mosquito lives mainly in people’s homes and gardens. The female mosquito bites people to suck blood. The blood is needed to feed the eggs in her body. The mosquito then looks for objects with water in them to lay her eggs. The female mosquito prefers to lay her eggs in objects with smooth walls and clear water.

To prevent an outbreak of dengue, you can regularly check whether there are uncovered objects with water in or around the house. It is also advisable to close off containers or barrels with rainwater properly for mosquitoes. This can be done with a cloth or mosquito netting. Use a quick-release fastener, a rope, or elastic to clamp the cloth.

Prevent mosquito bites

Citizens can prevent themselves from being bitten by the dengue mosquito. This can be done by wearing covering clothes during the rainy season or using a strong DEET product to repel mosquitoes. Make sure your home is mosquito-free. Install screens or use a spray that kills mosquitoes. The mosquito that spreads dengue, chikungunya or zika is active all day long. Especially early in the morning or in the afternoon. Sleep under a mosquito net during the day and in the afternoon and evening.

Need help or advice on treating rain barrels or rain barrels? Then call the Public Health Department at 715-5324.