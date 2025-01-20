Tips for a Seamless Group Diving Trip to Bonaire with Bespoke Journeys

Accommodation Options for Every Group

Whether your group prefers a cozy villa, a convenient hotel, or an all-inclusive resort, Bonaire has options to suit every size and budget. For the best value, consider a resort-inclusive dive

package, which typically includes:

Accommodation

Unlimited shore diving

Truck rentals for easy transportation to dive sites

These packages simplify planning and let you focus on fun. Plus, with shared accommodations, it’s a cost-effective way to experience Bonaire together.

Bringing Kids? No Problem!

Bonaire is a fantastic destination for families:

Kids under 10 can enjoy snorkeling and exploring topside activities while supervised.

Kids 10 and older can join in on diving adventures tailored to their skill levels.

Dive Packages Designed for Groups

Bonaire has unbeatable shore diving. The island’s well-marked shore dive sites allow you to explore incredible reefs on your own schedule. For the best of all, Bonaire diving and some variety, we recommend combining unlimited shore diving with a couple of boat dives to explore even more underwater beauty. You’ll need a truck rental in your dive package for easy travel between dive sites. If you need more boat dives or something unique, Bespoke Journeys can customize a package that’s perfect for your group.