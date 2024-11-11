Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
  1. Home
    2.  » 
  2. Activities
    3.  » Explore the Rugged Terrain of Spelonk Lighthouse with Shekhinah Tours

Explore the Rugged Terrain of Spelonk Lighthouse with Shekhinah Tours

by | Nov 11, 2024 | Activities, Sightseeing

Spelonk Lighthouse with Shekhinah Tours

A Journey to the Scenic Spelonk Lighthouse.

Embarking on the Spelonk Lighthouse tour with Shekhinah Tours is not just a trip; it’s an adventure through Bonaire’s rugged landscape. From the moment our small group gathered at the starting point, we were ready for an afternoon filled with exploration of hidden gems, rich historical insights, and breathtaking views along the east coast.

Off-Road Adventure

As we set off, it wasn’t long before we began off-roading through Bonaire’s diverse terrain, with views of the island’s untouched beauty. Along the way, our guide shared fascinating details about the island’s history, the indigenous people who once roamed this area, and the significance of the lighthouse.

As we made our way through the cacti landscape, we finally reached Spelonk Lighthouse and the ruins of the keeper’s house. It’s a beautiful landmark against the picturesque backdrop of the Caribbean Sea.

Spelonk Lighthouse

Once we arrived, we explored the area in our sturdy shoes, taking photos from various vantage points. Although you cannot enter the working lighthouse, we carefully toured the ruins of the keeper’s house. Our guide explained how the lighthouse played a crucial role in ensuring the safety of vessels navigating these rugged waters, giving us a deeper appreciation of its historical significance.

Spelonk Lighthouse and the Keepers House

Connecting with Nature

After exploring the lighthouse, we continued further along the rugged coastline, where we stopped to watch the waves crash against the cliffs. The sound of the crashing waves and the occasional spray of seawater were mesmerizing as we wandered around the area. I don’t know about you, but I could spend hours just watching the waves roll in.

Exploring a Hidden Cave

As we continued on, our guide shared tales of the indigenous Arawak and Carib people who once inhabited this land. Soon, we were at a well-hidden cave with ancient inscriptions. Depending on your individual comfort level, you can venture deep into the cave to see even more stunning formations. We even saw a few bats deeper inside; but don’t worry – we were respectful of their habitat.

Exploring a hidden cave

An Unforgettable Experience

As we made our way back to the starting point, I couldn’t help but feel a sense of gratitude for the experience. The Spelonk Lighthouse tour with Shekhinah Tours is more than just a trip to a historic site; it’s a journey that highlights Bonaire’s stunning natural beauty and cultural heritage.

Whether you’re an adventure seeker, a history buff, or simply looking to explore the island’s hidden treasures, this tour is a fantastic way to discover Bonaire in all its glory. This was my second visit to Spelonk Lighthouse since moving to the island and my first time exploring the cave. Years ago, I couldn’t find the cave on my own! 

Book your Reservations in Advance

Make sure you book your reservations in advance, especially as we head into the high season on Bonaire. Shekhinah Tours offers a variety of tours for everyone, but this one is truly unique – it feels like stepping back in time.

Subscribe to the Bonaire Insider

Thank you for supporting InfoBonaire advertisers!

Senses Boutique Hotel & Apartments Bonaire
Bespoke Journeys
Betta Grasse
The Cadushy Distillery
MoltenWolf Glass

Related Posts

Sail into the Perfect Last Day on Bonaire with Life at 8 Knots

A Unique Way to Close Your Dive Vacation. After an unforgettable week of diving in Bonaire’s crystal-clear waters, your last day on the island doesn’t have to be a dry one. Life at 8 Knots specializes in crafting the perfect final-day experience for scuba diving...

Navigating Bonaire’s Visitor Entry Tax and Nature Fee

What You Need to Know about Bonaire’s Visitor Entry Tax and Nature Fee. As Bonaire draws travelers with its stunning marine life and rich culture, visitors should be mindful of entry requirements, including the Visitor Entry Tax and Nature Fee. Here’s what you need to...

Bonaire Landsailing Adventures Launches Exciting New Combo Tours

Explore Bonaire’s Landscapes with New Adventure-Packed Combo Tours. Bonaire Landsailing Adventures, a unique activity that combines speed and adrenaline on the east landscape of Bonaire, is introducing exciting combo tour packages. These carefully curated experiences...

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
error: Sorry, content is protected under copyright.