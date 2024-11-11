Explore the Rugged Terrain of Spelonk Lighthouse with Shekhinah Tours

A Journey to the Scenic Spelonk Lighthouse.

Embarking on the Spelonk Lighthouse tour with Shekhinah Tours is not just a trip; it’s an adventure through Bonaire’s rugged landscape. From the moment our small group gathered at the starting point, we were ready for an afternoon filled with exploration of hidden gems, rich historical insights, and breathtaking views along the east coast.

Off-Road Adventure

As we set off, it wasn’t long before we began off-roading through Bonaire’s diverse terrain, with views of the island’s untouched beauty. Along the way, our guide shared fascinating details about the island’s history, the indigenous people who once roamed this area, and the significance of the lighthouse.

As we made our way through the cacti landscape, we finally reached Spelonk Lighthouse and the ruins of the keeper’s house. It’s a beautiful landmark against the picturesque backdrop of the Caribbean Sea.