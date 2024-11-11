Explore the Rugged Terrain of Spelonk Lighthouse with Shekhinah Tours

A Journey to the Scenic Spelonk Lighthouse.
Embarking on the Spelonk Lighthouse tour with Shekhinah Tours is not just a trip; it’s an adventure through Bonaire’s rugged landscape. From the moment our small group gathered at the starting point, we were ready for an afternoon filled with exploration of hidden gems, rich historical insights, and breathtaking views along the east coast.
Off-Road Adventure
As we set off, it wasn’t long before we began off-roading through Bonaire’s diverse terrain, with views of the island’s untouched beauty. Along the way, our guide shared fascinating details about the island’s history, the indigenous people who once roamed this area, and the significance of the lighthouse.
As we made our way through the cacti landscape, we finally reached Spelonk Lighthouse and the ruins of the keeper’s house. It’s a beautiful landmark against the picturesque backdrop of the Caribbean Sea.
Spelonk Lighthouse
Once we arrived, we explored the area in our sturdy shoes, taking photos from various vantage points. Although you cannot enter the working lighthouse, we carefully toured the ruins of the keeper’s house. Our guide explained how the lighthouse played a crucial role in ensuring the safety of vessels navigating these rugged waters, giving us a deeper appreciation of its historical significance.
Connecting with Nature
After exploring the lighthouse, we continued further along the rugged coastline, where we stopped to watch the waves crash against the cliffs. The sound of the crashing waves and the occasional spray of seawater were mesmerizing as we wandered around the area. I don’t know about you, but I could spend hours just watching the waves roll in.
Exploring a Hidden Cave
As we continued on, our guide shared tales of the indigenous Arawak and Carib people who once inhabited this land. Soon, we were at a well-hidden cave with ancient inscriptions. Depending on your individual comfort level, you can venture deep into the cave to see even more stunning formations. We even saw a few bats deeper inside; but don’t worry – we were respectful of their habitat.
An Unforgettable Experience
As we made our way back to the starting point, I couldn’t help but feel a sense of gratitude for the experience. The Spelonk Lighthouse tour with Shekhinah Tours is more than just a trip to a historic site; it’s a journey that highlights Bonaire’s stunning natural beauty and cultural heritage.
Whether you’re an adventure seeker, a history buff, or simply looking to explore the island’s hidden treasures, this tour is a fantastic way to discover Bonaire in all its glory. This was my second visit to Spelonk Lighthouse since moving to the island and my first time exploring the cave. Years ago, I couldn’t find the cave on my own!
Book your Reservations in Advance
Make sure you book your reservations in advance, especially as we head into the high season on Bonaire. Shekhinah Tours offers a variety of tours for everyone, but this one is truly unique – it feels like stepping back in time.