The Cadushy Distillery Supports Pakus di Pruga and the Animal Shelter with Sixth Donation in Celebration of 15th Anniversary

The Cadushy Distillery is pleased to announce its sixth donation as part of its 15th-anniversary celebrations, this time supporting Pakus di Pruga and the Animal Shelter Bonaire. On August 24, 2024, Eric Gietman, CEO of The Cadushy Distillery, visited Pakus di Pruga to present a donation of $1,500 to the dedicated team of volunteers working tirelessly to support the local animal community.

A Commitment to Community and Compassion

Pakus di Pruga is a thrift store where donated clothes, books, and other items are given a second life and sold to benefit the Animal Shelter Bonaire. All proceeds from Pakus di Pruga go directly to supporting the shelter’s efforts in caring for and finding homes for animals in need. The store is now located at Kaya Gilberto F Croes, next to Caribbean Laundry, and is open every Saturday from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Eric Gietman: “We are proud to support Pakus di Pruga and the Animal Shelter Bonaire. These organizations play a vital role in our community by giving animals the care and attention they deserve. At The Cadushy Distillery, we believe in the power of giving back and the importance of supporting those who work to improve the lives of others. This donation is a small way for us to contribute to their invaluable efforts.”

Impact of the Donation

The donation from The Cadushy Distillery will provide crucial funding to help Pakus di Pruga and the Animal Shelter continue their essential work. The funds will support the operational needs of both the thrift store and the animal shelter, ensuring that they can continue to provide care and find homes for animals while offering a valuable service to the community.

Support Pakus di Pruga

Pakus di Pruga is a vibrant community center driven by a group of hardworking volunteers who invest their time and energy into helping animals in need. We encourage everyone to visit the store on Saturdays from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM and check out the items available. Your visit and purchases directly contribute to supporting the Animal Shelter and helping to provide a better life for the animals in our care.