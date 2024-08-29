Author of Women’s Fiction Shares Her Love of Bonaire

A trilogy based on Bonaire.

When people visit Bonaire, many fall in love with our beautiful island. This is precisely what happened to Anne Bennett, an author who has written several books that take place on Bonaire. At this time, these include a trilogy and two additional stories. The author has new and exciting novels planned for release in the upcoming year.

Years ago, Anne felt a deep need to connect with marine life and got certified as a scuba diver. In fact, her first dive trip was to Bonaire with a group of seventeen strangers! That first trip inspired her to share her love of Bonaire and the Caribbean Sea with others. Her novels feature Bonaire, and its stunning marine life, as her characters explore and dive here.

From the beginning, her goal was to capture the essence of Bonaire and take readers on an unexpected adventure. Anne’s primary goal was to ensure that Bonaire and the ocean were as central to her novels as the characters themselves.

Anne Bennett’s novels

Anne has written a trilogy that follows a woman and her friends as they vacation on Bonaire. The story is full of unexpected twists and turns. The trilogy includes a splash of spice, lots of adventure, and characters you will want to cheer for. Her additional novels, Christmas in Bonaire, and, The Diner on Bonaire (2025) are sweet, coming home to Bonaire tales.

Through her novels, Anne takes the reader on explorations across the island. They visit popular food trucks, drink the local beer, dive the famous sites, and even visit the donkey sanctuary! Readers who may never get the chance to dive will explore the reefs and dive with the characters throughout the books. Her reviewers consistently praise her detailed description, feeling as if they were on the island themselves.

A Trilogy about Bonaire

On Bonaire, the first book of the trilogy, follows Lyle Cooper as she navigates her own journey. Filled with hope and determination, she travels to a tropical paradise and relies on the sun and saltwater to heal her inner struggles. During her visit, she dives at some of the well-known sites, including 1,000 Steps and Oil Slick Leap. What’s more romantic than Bonaire? Lyle can’t help falling for an interesting man. But is their match doomed from day one?

Back to Bonaire continues to follow Lyle Cooper. Her troubled past has complicated the present. Returning to Bonaire with a non-diver, they discover Bonaire is even more than its marine park. Characters windsurf at Lac Bai, explore the caves, and enjoy an easy snorkel. Lyle faces a decision. Will she commit to the man helping her heal, or the man she undeniably loves?

My Bonaire is the concluding novel. Lyle is living her best life on Bonaire. But when the gift shop she works at goes dark, the police start looking for clues. Who would want her dead?