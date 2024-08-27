Clean up Day ‘Boneiru: Limpi i Bunita’ was a Success

Clean up Day ‘Boneiru: Limpi i Bunita’ – A Successful First Edition

On August 17, the very first edition of Clean up Day ‘Boneiru: Limpi i Bunita’ took place, during which hundreds of enthusiastic volunteers committed to making Bonaire cleaner and more beautiful. During this action, a total of 28,000 kilo of waste was collected, ranging from household items to plastic and other litter.

Provincial Executive Nina den Heyer, who also participated in the clean-up action, expressed her mixed feelings about the results. “I am happy and proud of the many people who committed to cleaning Bonaire. It is great to see how much involvement there is from the community,” said Den Heyer. “At the same time, it is worrying how much waste we still encounter in our beautiful nature. It shows that we still have a lot of work to do to raise awareness and keep our island clean.”

The first edition of the campaign has already demonstrated the importance of working together for a cleaner and healthier Bonaire. The organization is already planning another clean-up later this year in hopes of making the island even cleaner and creating more awareness around waste management. Keep up-to-date on the latest events on our Calendar of Events page.