The Cadushy Cup: Celebrating Football and Community in Rincon

Rincon Vets and SV La Fama Take Top Honors at the First Cadushy Cup

Rincon Vets claimed the 50+ championship and SV La Fama Veterano won the 35+ title at the inaugural Cadushy Cup. Organised by SV La Fama in Rincon, the tournament marks the start of an annual sporting celebration for players aged 35+ and 50+. Mrs Cadushy joined the occasion to perform the ceremonial kick-off for the final.

Rincon Vets enjoyed a particularly successful tournament. In addition to winning the 50+ title, the team from Rincon received the sportsmanship trophies in both age categories, recognising their commitment to fair play.

In the 50+ competition, Deportivo finished as runners-up, with SV La Fama Veterano taking third place. In the 35+ category, champions SV La Fama Veterano were followed by Playa Vets in second and Teach United in third.

Mrs Cadushy brought an extra splash of color to the event, joining players and other attendees for photographs as well as taking to the pitch for the ceremonial kick-off.