Rainy season begins: GGD Bonaire / Salubridat Públiko Shares Details About Mosquitoes and Chikungunya.

The onset of the rainy season brings an increase in the number of mosquitoes that transmit dengue, zika, and chikungunya. Furthermore, a high number of chikungunya cases have been reported in the region this year. GGD Bonaire / Salubridat Públiko therefore urges residents to remain extra vigilant and take measures to control the mosquito population. By eliminating breeding sites, you prevent mosquitoes from reproducing, thereby helping to curb the spread of dengue, zika, and chikungunya.

Check your garden every week

During the rainy season, walk through your garden once a week. Empty and clear away buckets, plant saucers, and any other items containing stagnant rainwater. Ensure that rain barrels and water containers are securely covered. This prevents the dengue mosquito (*Aedes aegypti*) from laying its eggs.

Pay particular attention to old tires, plastic containers, buckets, bottles, and saucers placed under flower pots. If you collect rainwater, ensure the barrel or container is tightly sealed with a lid, a tautly stretched cloth, or mosquito netting.

Protect yourself against mosquito bites

The dengue mosquito bites during the day and is most active early in the morning and late in the afternoon. You can protect yourself in the following ways:

Use a mosquito repellent spray or lotion containing DEET.

Wear light-colored clothing that covers your body well, such as long trousers and long-sleeved shirts.

Use window or door screens to keep mosquitoes out of your home. If necessary, sleep under a mosquito net.

Extra attention regarding chikungunya

GGD Bonaire / Salubridat Públiko is maintaining heightened vigilance for a potential outbreak of chikungunya. If you are traveling to an island or country where chikungunya is present, please take extra precautions to protect yourself against mosquito bites. If you suddenly experience pain in your joints or muscles, please contact your general practitioner (GP).

More tips and advice

Do you have questions about how to treat a rainwater cistern or rain barrel? Please call GGD Bonaire / Salubridat Públiko at 715-5324. You can find further tips and answers to frequently asked questions at ggdbonaire.com/muggen.