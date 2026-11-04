Bonaire #1 Shore Diving Destination for 34 Years!

Bonaire Named #1 Shore Diving Destination for the 34th Year Running!

Bonaire has once again been recognized among the world’s leading dive destinations, earning 12 Scuba Diving Readers’ Choice Awards, including five first-place awards and eight top 3 placements.

For the 34th consecutive year, Bonaire has been named the #1 Shore Diving Destination in the Caribbean/Atlantic, reaffirming the island’s longstanding reputation as a premier destination for divers and underwater enthusiasts.

Bonaire received recognition in the following categories:

1st Place – Macro Life

1st Place – Shore Diving

1st Place – Beginners

1st Place – Underwater Photography

1st Place – Snorkeling

2nd Place – Advanced

3rd Place – Best Overall

3rd Place – Best Value

Top 10 – Health of Marine Environment

One of the Best – Wall Diving

One of the Best – Wreck Diving

One of the Best – Big Animals

The latest results represent continued growth in Bonaire’s recognition, increasing from 11 awards in the previous year to 12 awards, while the island also increased its first-place honors from three to five and its Top 3 placements from six to eight.

“Being recognized as the number one shore diving destination for the 34th consecutive year is an incredible achievement,” said Elesiër Angel, CEO of Tourism Corporation Bonaire. “These awards reflect the exceptional underwater experiences Bonaire offers, from our accessible shore diving and vibrant marine life to snorkeling and underwater photography. They also recognize the dedication of our local community and partners who continue to protect and showcase what makes Bonaire so special.”

The recognition highlights Bonaire’s continued commitment to its marine environment and its reputation as a destination where visitors can experience the underwater world in a variety of ways, whether they are experienced scuba divers, beginners, snorkelers, or underwater photographers.

TCB extends its appreciation to the island’s stakeholders and partners whose continued dedication contributes to Bonaire’s ongoing recognition as a leading diving and snorkeling destination.

The 2027 Readers’ Choice Awards are published on www.scubadiving.com and in the November 2026 issue of the magazine.