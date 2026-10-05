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Winners of the Capture Bonaire Photo Contest 2026

by | Oct 5, 2026 | Nature, Photography

TCB announces winners of the Capture Bonaire Photo Contest 2026

TCB is pleased to announce the winners of the Capture Bonaire Photo Contest 2026, celebrating the creativity, perspectives, and passion of photographers who captured the island’s distinctive beauty both above and below the water.

This year’s contest, held under the theme “A Different Kind of Summer,” received more than 330 entries. From vibrant underwater scenes and breathtaking landscapes to intimate moments that showcase the character of the island, the submissions offered a diverse look at what makes Bonaire a special destination.

The Winners!

After careful consideration by the judging panel, the top three winners are:

  • 1st Place – Erick Alvarez – Prize: A three-night stay for two at Sorobon Luxury Bay Hotel, including breakfast, plus a four-course beachfront dinner for two at Reef Bar.
  • 2nd Place – Maddy –  Prize: A two-night stay at one of the houses in Slagbaai, including a guided tour of Washington Slagbaai National Park led by George “Kultura” Thode.
  • 3rd Place – Nancy van Maanen –  Prize: A half-day guided photography experience designed to capture the winner’s personal connection with Bonaire, along with a collection of professionally edited images celebrating the experience, memories, and connection to the island.

The winning photographs, along with a selection of standout entries from the contest, will be incorporated into TCB’s marketing activities throughout the year, helping showcase Bonaire through the eyes and experiences of those who visit and connect with the island.

“We are always inspired by the creativity and different perspectives that photographers bring to Bonaire,” said Elesiër Angel, CEO of Tourism Corporation Bonaire. “The Capture Bonaire Photo Contest allows participants to share what Bonaire means to them, while allowing us to see our island through their eyes. The quality and variety of this year’s submissions were truly remarkable, and we congratulate all the winners and participants.”

TCB extends its sincere appreciation to everyone who participated in the Capture Bonaire Photo Contest 2026, as well as to the local partners who generously contributed prizes and helped make the contest possible.

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Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
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