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Regatta Boat and Float Party 2026 is Soon!

by | Oct 8, 2026 | Events

It’s Time for Another Boat and Float Party!

The water festival that many people look forward to, the Regatta Boat Party 2026, will be between Karel’s pier and the north pier on October 17th.

To ensure that the water festival runs smoothly and safely, the area will be monitored by police and other organizations. A few reminders for the party:

  • Please respect the setup and keep a clear channel for Port Authority boats to go in and out safely. Follow the instructions from the organization and the Port Authority staff (Coast Guard, Kmar, KPCN).
  • No Wake Zone in Effect – The entire event area is now a NO WAKE ZONE.
  • Jet skis, wave runners, and boats must reduce speed and avoid creating waves when entering or leaving the area.
Your cooperation ensures everyone’s safety and helps us keep this event going strong for the future. In addition, the area will be cordoned off between the Karel’s pier and the north pier. Finally, the area will be cleaned up afterwards.
 

Event details

The party starts at 10 AM and continues until 6 PM, ending the week-long Regatta celebrations. There will be music, food and drink stands, and a lot of smiling faces! Don’t forget to bring your floaty! For everyone joining in on the fun, we kindly remind you to bring water shoes. This is very important for your safety, since water shoes will help protect your feet from sharp rocks, shells, and sea urchins that may be in the water.

Act Responsibly

Please remember to act responsibly during the Boat and Float Party 2026. Be sure to drink responsibly, stay hydrated, protect your skin with reef-safe sunscreen, and avoid throwing trash into our beautiful ocean. As always, please clean up after yourself when you leave. Enjoy the day!

 

 

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Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
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