Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
  1. Home
    2.  » 
  2. Local News
    3.  » The 47th Batch of the Army Company from Curaçao visit Bonaire

The 47th Batch of the Army Company from Curaçao visit Bonaire

by | Dec 6, 2024 | Local News

Army Company from Curacao visit Bonaire for Military Exercises

The 47th batch of the Army Company from Curaçao visits Boanire.

 From December 4 – 10, 2024, the 47th batch of the Army Company (13DELTA), stationed on Curaçao, will organize a military exercise on Bonaire. The aim of this exercise is to familiarize the unit with the environment on Bonaire and to strengthen cooperation with local authorities and emergency services.

On Thursday,  December 5th, a joint exercise was organized with local partners. In addition, the army company is committed to social projects on Bonaire, such as supporting local initiatives.
The unit uses the infrastructure and grounds of the scouting association Rincon as a bivouac location. Exercises take place at familiar locations, with previous experiences being taken into account to ensure that the training is safe and effective.

The Unit Commander, Major Jan Bethlehem, and planner Sergeant Major Marc Wesselius will also have an appointment with Governor John Soliano this week. During this meeting, the details of the exercise will be further discussed and the collaboration with local partners will be strengthened.

We thank the Bonairean community in advance for their understanding and cooperation during this exercise. Together we strive for a successful collaboration and better preparation for future situations.

Subscribe to the Bonaire Insider

Thank you for supporting InfoBonaire advertisers!

MoltenWolf Glass
Senses Boutique Hotel & Apartments Bonaire
Bespoke Journeys
Betta Grasse
The Cadushy Distillery

Related Posts

Governor John Soliano Buys First Ticket for Ride for the Roses 2025

Register for the Ride for Roses Bonaire 2025 Governor John Soliano is the first to buy a ticket for the upcoming edition of Ride for Roses, which will be held on Bonaire on February 2, 2025. With this symbolic action, he gives the starting signal for the event and...

Bonaire Culinary Team Shines at the Taste of the Caribbean 2024

The Bonaire Culinary Team makes a medal-winning comeback. Recently, the Bonaire Culinary Team showcased their culinary excellence at the prestigious Taste of the Caribbean 2024 competition in Miami, Florida. This event brings together the region’s best chefs,...

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
error: Sorry, content is protected under copyright.