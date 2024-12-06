The 47th Batch of the Army Company from Curaçao visit Bonaire

The 47th batch of the Army Company from Curaçao visits Boanire.

From December 4 – 10, 2024, the 47th batch of the Army Company (13DELTA), stationed on Curaçao, will organize a military exercise on Bonaire. The aim of this exercise is to familiarize the unit with the environment on Bonaire and to strengthen cooperation with local authorities and emergency services.

On Thursday, December 5th, a joint exercise was organized with local partners. In addition, the army company is committed to social projects on Bonaire, such as supporting local initiatives.

The unit uses the infrastructure and grounds of the scouting association Rincon as a bivouac location. Exercises take place at familiar locations, with previous experiences being taken into account to ensure that the training is safe and effective.

The Unit Commander, Major Jan Bethlehem, and planner Sergeant Major Marc Wesselius will also have an appointment with Governor John Soliano this week. During this meeting, the details of the exercise will be further discussed and the collaboration with local partners will be strengthened.

We thank the Bonairean community in advance for their understanding and cooperation during this exercise. Together we strive for a successful collaboration and better preparation for future situations.