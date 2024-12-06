Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
Governor John Soliano Buys First Ticket for Ride for the Roses 2025

by | Dec 6, 2024 | Activities, Local News

Ride for the Roses 2025

Register for the Ride for Roses Bonaire 2025

Governor John Soliano is the first to buy a ticket for the upcoming edition of Ride for Roses, which will be held on Bonaire on February 2, 2025. With this symbolic action, he gives the starting signal for the event and calls on everyone to participate and thus support the fight against cancer on Bonaire.

Ride for Roses is an annual event where the community comes together to raise money to promote awareness, prevention, support and research around cancer and cancer patients. In addition, the Ride for the Roses Foundation also supports private initiatives on Bonaire.

When registering, participants can choose to participate in a number of activities including: Ride, Walk/Run, or Swim. It is also possible to purchase a combination ticket where the swim can be combined with the ride or walk. The event will take place at Isidel Beach Park on February 2, 2025, and starts at 6:30 AM.

“I encourage everyone to buy a ticket and join us,” said Governor Soliano. “Together we can make a difference for those affected by this disease.”

By purchasing a ticket, you are helping to support important local initiatives that are positively impacting the lives of cancer patients and their loved ones. Tickets are available online and at Bon Bida, Freewieler, and Rincon gas station. For more information, visit www.ridefortheroses.org. Join Governor Soliano and many others: Buy your ticket today and support the cause!

