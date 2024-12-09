Bonaire Holiday Stocking Stuffer Ideas for 2024

Find the perfect Bonaire stocking stuffer.
With the holiday season around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about those perfect gifts to surprise friends and family! Bonaire’s local shops offer a unique selection of stocking stuffers that are sure to bring holiday cheer. Whether you’re looking for something practical, delicious, or unique, there’s something for everyone. Here are some top stocking stuffer ideas from Bonaire to make your holiday season extra special.
Stocking Stuffer Selections at The Cadushy Distillery
Treat your loved ones to the unique flavors of The Cadushy Distillery with their mini liqueurs and spirits, perfect for stocking stuffers! Explore a range of miniature bottles priced at $15.00 each. For those truly on the “nice” list, consider a full-size bottle—or even a pair! You’ll also find charming gift sets of the miniature bottles and small extras like tea, tumblers, shot glasses, and even T-shirts to make your gift even more special.
Shop Local at MoltenWolf Glass
Add a touch of artistic island magic to your holidays with unique, handcrafted gifts from MoltenWolf Glass Bonaire. From one-of-a-kind jewelry and décor to functional glass creations, these stunning creations make perfect stocking stuffers that are beautiful, memorable, and infused with Bonaire’s beautiful island charm.
2025 Underwater Bonaire Calendar by Ellen Muller
Ellen Muller’s renowned underwater calendars are beloved collectibles, treasured long after each year passes. The 2025 Underwater Bonaire Calendar, featuring her stunning photography, is a perfect stocking stuffer for anyone who appreciates the beauty of the underwater world. Make sure to order yours online soon!
Bloki Tokens and Swag for Landsailing Adventures
Bloki tokens are a fun and unique stocking stuffer for anyone who loves adventure! Each token can be redeemed for landsailing—perfect for those looking forward to zipping around the track. Plus, there’s even more Landsailing swag to choose from, making it easy to create a landsailing-themed gift bundle. For an extra-special surprise, consider booking a private track rental and inviting friends and family to join in the excitement for a day of unforgettable fun!
Dive items at Carib Inn
For friends and family who love to scuba dive, stop by Carib Inn’s dive shop for various dive-related items that could be meaningful and practical for the scuba enthusiasts in your life. Unsure what to get? The staff at Carib Inn can help you pick out the perfect present. Regardless of what you choose, scuba-related items are a great addition to any diver’s stocking.
Gift cards from InfoBonaire’s recommended companies
InfoBonaire offers various recommended activity providers, such as scuba diving, snorkeling, kayaking, sailing, fishing, sightseeing, photography sessions, and spa & fitness classes. Of course, there are also recommended restaurants for the food enthusiasts.
Are you an avid reader or just looking for items for an upcoming vacation? Check out the various Bonaire related books and the Editor’s Pick of Travel Essential page for additional options. Show your support by purchasing gift cards for friends or family—an anticipation they can look forward to on their upcoming visit to Bonaire.