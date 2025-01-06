Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
Clean Coast Bonaire: Reflecting on a Remarkable 2024

by | Jan 6, 2025 | Community Service

Clean Coast Bonaire volunteers

Looking Back on 2024 and Moving Forward into 2025 with Clean Coast Bonaire.

Clean Coast Bonaire is a citizen science program dedicated to coastal clean-ups and collecting data on marine litter washing ashore on the coastline of Bonaire. Every month, volunteers
gather to clean a beach while documenting the types of debris found. As volunteer citizen scientists, they help keep Bonaire clean while counting and categorizing the marine litter that is found.
 

2024 Round Up

In 2024, Piedra Pretu surpassed Te Amo for the most litter items collected. In this year alone, Clean Coast Bonaire volunteer citizen scientists counted, cataloged, and removed an incredible 37,047 marine litter items! They collected 23,880 unidentifiable pieces of plastic/polystyrene, 3,923 cigarette butts, 855 plastic bottle caps, 574 plastic/polystyrene food containers, 476 plastic bottles, 77 plastic bags, 134 plastic cups, 136 pieces of rope/net, 166 straws/stirrers, 54 pieces of plastic cutlery, 68 balloons, 121 plastic decorations, 120 firework remains, 92 shoes, and much more. From the inception of the project, a total of 243,417 pieces of litter (approximately 3,000 items per survey) have been collected!
 

Join the next cleanup!

Clean Coast Boanire will be collecting data and debris from 4-6 PM on Sunday, January 12th, at Boka Onima. Don’t forget your sun protection. Homemade cookies and drinking water will be provided, but remember to bring your own reusable bottle, sunscreen, and maybe a friend or two! Stay up-to-date with the monthly cleanup dates on our Calendar of Events page. More dates to follow.

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
