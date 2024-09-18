Sneak Peek: Joe’s Restaurant Shines at Bonaire Culinair

Bonaire Culinair Fall Edition 2024 begins Tomorrow!
it’s that time of year again! It’s time for the Bonaire Culinair Fall Edition! What better way to kick off the event than by getting a sneak peek at Joe’s Restaurant? During the next 15 days, visitors and residents can enjoy delicious dishes at many of Bonaire’s most popular restaurants during the culinary event.
Bonaire Culinair at Joe’s Restaurant.
Starting the night off with wine and bites.
There’s truly no better way to kick off a culinary adventure than by savoring a glass of wine. As Kelly and I settled into the cozy atmosphere, we chatted about island life in anticipation of our upcoming courses.
As we enjoyed our first sips of wine, fresh homemade bread sticks with a creamy sauce and olives were placed on the table.
Once we savored the last of those, we were presented with a delightful amuse-bouche of roasted bread topped with a rillette of duck and a gel made out of orange. The flavors of the orange gave the perfectly sized bite a citrusy zing of flavor. Fresh bread rolls soon followed, paired with a smooth, homemade hummus spread—a welcome treat as we awaited our appetizers.
The Special Bonaire Culinair Menu at Joe’s Restaurant
What’s better than experiencing Joe’s Restaurant’s Bonaire Culinair menu? Trying everything! With two appetizers, two mains, and a dessert, Kelly and I enjoyed every bite and were able to try a little of everything.
The appetizer course.
One of our two appetizers was a perfectly cooked 63 Degree egg was paired with a rich, creamy Pecorino sauce and tender asparagus. The combination was so delicious that Kelly even said that she could easily eat an entire platter of it!
The second appetizer option was the Crab Cakes. The Crab Cake was cooked to perfection, paired with creamy avocado spread, and drizzled with a tangy dressing made from yuzu and soy, which added a delightful Asian twist to the dish. Surprisingly, I have never had a crab cake but found myself savoring every bite of it!
The main courses.
The Asian Chicken dish featured a tender confit leg that was slow-cooked to perfection. It was served alongside a terrine made of chicken, creamy layers of perfectly cooked potato, and an assortment of fresh vegetables. Each element of this dish complimented the next, creating a blend of flavors and textures and was brought together with a flavorful teriyaki sauce.
The Tempura Red Snapper was equally impressive, with its light, cripsy batter providing the perfect crunch without overpowering the flavor of the red snapper. Cooked to perfection, the red snapper was accompanied by a medley of flavorful Asian-style vegetables, perfectly balanced with a tangy mango chutney. Each bite was a delightful burst of flavors.
The dessert course.
For dessert, we enjoyed a fresh passion fruit tartlet paired with tropical fruit ice cream, a gel made from banana, and kiwi. The presentation was “almost” too beautiful to eat, but that didn’t stop us from attempting to get every little crumb off the plate!
An after-dinner sip of YESS!
Of course, no dinner is complete without a delightful sip of Yess! This locally produced liqueur combines sweet, fruity, and spicy notes, with subtle hints of caramel and black pepper. Exclusively available at Joe’s Restaurant, Yess! added the ideal finishing touch to our dining experience.
About Joe’s Restaurant.
Joe’s Restaurant is owned and operated by Bart and Jessica. Bart is a skilled and creative chef who is passionate about providing quality dishes to enthusiastic diners. Jessica and her team provide professional-level service with a smile. Joe’s Restaurant is located in the heart of Kralendijk. If you haven’t already enjoyed their hospitality, put it on your next trip’s to-do list!
The three-course dinner menu for the Bonaire Culinair event is $39.50 per person and includes an appetizer, a main course, and a dessert. Don’t forget to check out the a few of the optional courses for an additional cost to further enhance your dining experience.
Joe’s Restaurant is open for dinner Friday through Tuesday from 5:30 PM – 10:00 PM
Location: Julio A. Abraham Boulevard 87
Phone number: +599 717-9182
About Bonaire Culinair.
Bonaire Culinair is a 15-day culinary celebration held twice a year at some of the island’s most popular restaurants. It’s the perfect opportunity to step out of your comfort zone and discover a new dining spot or two! The event wraps up on October 3rd, so gather a few friends and be sure to make your reservations soon! Check out the participating restaurants and menus on the Bonaire Culinair website.
(Source: Bonaire Insider)