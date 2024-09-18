Sneak Peek: Joe’s Restaurant Shines at Bonaire Culinair

About Joe’s Restaurant.

Joe’s Restaurant is owned and operated by Bart and Jessica. Bart is a skilled and creative chef who is passionate about providing quality dishes to enthusiastic diners. Jessica and her team provide professional-level service with a smile. Joe’s Restaurant is located in the heart of Kralendijk. If you haven’t already enjoyed their hospitality, put it on your next trip’s to-do list!

The three-course dinner menu for the Bonaire Culinair event is $39.50 per person and includes an appetizer, a main course, and a dessert. Don’t forget to check out the a few of the optional courses for an additional cost to further enhance your dining experience.

Joe’s Restaurant is open for dinner Friday through Tuesday from 5:30 PM – 10:00 PM

Location: Julio A. Abraham Boulevard 87

Phone number: +599 717-9182