Seaside Krioyo Fusion Restaurant & Cocktail Bar is Open.

A fresh and exciting dining experience awaits locals and visitors alike at Seaside Krioyo Fusion Restaurant & Cocktail Bar, Bonaire’s newest culinary destination. Located just steps away from the Caribbean Sea, within the new Isidel Beach Park, this seaside restaurant and cocktail bar brings together an authentic island atmosphere, a passion for local flavors, and a truly unique beachside lounge, rooftop terrace and dining experience.

Local Cuisine from an Award-Winning Chef

Owned and managed by Bonaire local Robertico Bernabela, Seaside Krioyo Fusion combines island hospitality with Bonairean-inspired krioyo (local) cuisine. As a well-respected chef himself, Robertico has assembled a talented local culinary team to lead the kitchen while he oversees the front of the house, ensuring that each guest is welcomed like family. At the helm in the kitchen is the award-winning chef, Rhashindra Donge, two-timed named Caribbean Chef of the Year.

“Because of my upbringing, I wanted to bring the culture of Krioyo cuisine to the next level for everyone, locals and visitors, to try, taste, and enjoy. This is where Krioyo Fusion was born,” says Robertico.

Open for breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

Seaside’s talented kitchen staff shares this same vision! Offering breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snack menus, Seaside Krioyo Fusion offers a taste of Bonaire with a twist. Diners can expect a diverse menu featuring authentic Bonairean dishes prepared with innovative flair alongside a cocktail menu for the ultimate Caribbean experience. Designed as a gathering place, Seaside invites both locals and visitors to savor the ‘dushi’ flavors of Bonaire in a relaxed, friendly setting.

Whether you’re coming for a good coffee and leisurely breakfast, a refreshing cocktail in the beach lounge, or dinner with the sunset as your backdrop, Seaside Krioyo Fusion brings people together to celebrate the rich island culture and beauty. With easy access to swimming, scuba diving, and snorkeling, guests are welcome to enjoy the beach lounge areas and take a dip in the crystal-clear waters before or after their meal. The rooftop terrace offers endless ocean views and is a perfect location for get-togethers, office happy hours, or any other private occasion.

Seaside Krioyo Fusion Restaurant & Bar is open for business! “See You at the Seaside!”