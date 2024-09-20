Flights for the 2024/2025 Season

Many New flights for the 2024/2025 Winter Season.

Bonaire International Airport (BIA), also called Flamingo Airport, and TCB are pleased to announce the new flight schedule for the upcoming 2024/2025 season. With a growing number of connections, the island strengthens its position as an attractive destination for residents, tourists, and business travelers alike.

A wider choice of flights with international and regional airlines offers a more versatile flight schedule this winter with both familiar and new connections. Thanks to daily and weekly flights, visitors and residents can count on frequent connections to the most important destinations in Europe, North America, and the Caribbean.

With this flight schedule, BIA and TCB are taking a step further in their mission to make Bonaire more accessible and sustainably support the development of the island. The combination of frequency and diversity in connections contributes to better travel options for both visitors and residents.

Maarten van der Scheer, CEO of Bonaire International Airport N.V.: “The new routes and the increased seat offer have been realized in close cooperation with our partners. Improved and affordable connections between the islands remain a priority, and we are seeing the first results. With this winter schedule we offer a solid network to the community of Bonaire and its visitors.”

Miles Mercera, CEO of Tourism Corporation Bonaire, adds: “Bonaire’s cooperation with partners such as BONHATA, BIA, OLB and TCB has led to the realization of this winter flight schedule. We hope that both our visitors and locals will have the opportunity to use one of these direct connections, with the aim of making Bonaire more accessible and affordable for everyone.