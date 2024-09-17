Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
Bonaire participates in World Cleanup Day 2024 on September 21st

by | Sep 17, 2024 | Community Service, Events

World Cleanup Day

Bonaire Participates in World Cleanup Day 2024.

On Friday, September 20th, World Cleanup Day 2024 takes place. Last year, 198 countries worldwide participated in this initiative. Bonaire aims to once again contribute to a cleaner island. Therefore, Bonaire is organizing a major clean-up event on Saturday, September 21st in conjunction with World Cleanup Day. Selibon will place large containers in each neighborhood where residents can dispose of their waste for free on Saturday.

Since Bonaire will observe World Cleanup Day 2024 on Saturday, September 21, we also want to highlight International Coastal Cleanup Day. This means we will pay extra attention to cleaning our beaches and coastal areas. Join us as a volunteer! Help us remove waste from the beaches and coral reefs, so we can keep not only our island but also our National Marine Park cleaner.

It’s important to keep our island clean for ourselves, nature, and future generations. Waste left on the streets can end up in nature, causing harm to animals and the environment. Plastic and other litter can remain for years, polluting our beaches and coral reefs. By disposing of waste properly, we help prevent it from ending up in nature.

Results from Boneiru: Limpi i Bunita

Last month, hundreds of volunteers helped clean Bonaire under the slogan ‘Boneiru: Limpi i Bunita’ (Bonaire: Clean and Beautiful) in preparation for Dia di Boneiru. During this effort, 28,000 kilos of waste were collected, including household items, plastic, and other debris.

Deputy Cicilia, who also participated in the cleanup, is pleased with the community’s involvement: “It’s fantastic to see how many people have participated. However, it remains concerning how much waste we still encounter in our neighborhoods and nature. There is still much work to be done to raise awareness among all residents and keep Bonaire clean.”

Help us keep Bonaire clean.

Everyone can help keep Bonaire clean and beautiful. So, join us for World Cleanup Day 2024 and International Coastal Cleanup Day! Invite a friend, family, neighborhood, colleague, sports club, or others to help clean our island together. Let’s keep Bonaire clean and beautiful!

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
