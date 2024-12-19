Road and Dam Maintenance Updates on Bonaire

Road and Dam Maintenance on Bonaire

In July 2024, the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) provided a half-yearly update of the planned maintenance work on our road network. With the end of the year in sight, the OLB is once again providing information about the infrastructure work already carried out and planned. The available budget for 2024 has been spent in its entirety. In total, approximately $11.4 million in contracts were awarded in 2024.

Maintenance of asphalt roads

Various maintenance work has been carried out on the asphalt roads. Where possible, the most urgent holes have been filled. “Although this maintenance measure does not fully align with my vision of an effective approach, it is being applied because of the structural backlog of maintenance on the road network. This now provides relief while investments are being made in a sustainable improvement of the road network through larger projects,” said deputy Anjelica Cicilia.

Reconstruction projects

Completed reconstruction projects in 2024 include:

Kaya Luna, Kaya Solo, Kaya Strea, Kaya Venus

Kaya Felipe Clarinda, Kaya Haarlem, Kaya Den Haag

Kaya Londres, Kaya Cyprus, Kaya Slovenia

Kaya Rita

Kaya Rubi, Kaya Amatista (in completion)

Kaya J.E. Nicolaas

The above projects represent a total investment of approximately $5.2 million in our road network, which amounts to roughly 3.7 kilometers of renewed road network. Major projects that have been commissioned in 2024 include:

Tanki Matrimonio: work will start on the Tanki Matrimonio district. The focus will be on the foundation and drainage of the area. Subsequently, paving will be applied in the form of bricks.

Kaya Tre and surroundings: the drainage of the area will be addressed. The roads will then be paved with cobblestones. This specifically concerns Kaya Tre, Kaya Drum and Kaya Bongo.

Kaya Apelsina and Kaya Papaya connect to Kaya M. Pourier: this project is already in progress. The drainage problems around these streets are being addressed. The road will also be paved, including a cobblestone pavement.

Repair of sections of asphalt roads: there are parts of the Kaminda di Rincon that require extra maintenance. In the coming period, sections will be repaired by removing the foundation, installing new concrete curbs, including a paved verge and a new asphalt layer.

Kaya Proud: The paving of Kaya Proud will take place through a Design & Build (D&B) contract, where the contractor is responsible for both the design an execution of the project. Since D&B tenders are a new method for R&D and contractors on Bonaire, the legal aspect is an essential part of the tender procedure. Tendering for this will take place in early 2025.

The above-mentioned activities will be resumed after the summer holidays and will be largely completed in the first quarter of 2025. With these projects, a total of approximately $3.8 million is being invested in our road network, which amounts to roughly 4.6 kilometers of renewed road network.

Maintenance work clearing and dams

During the major overdue maintenance of the dam area, a total of 20 dams on the island were tackled in the months of August and September. These were the following dam systems: