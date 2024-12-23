Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
Community Police Officers Give Back to Residents

by | Dec 23, 2024 | Community Service, Local News

Community Police Officers on Bonaire are giving back and strengthening bonds with residents.

Giving Back to the Community

Community police officers Laurienne Francis and Irving (Lee) Anthonij have been committed to encouraging the residents of their neighborhoods and to show their involvement this past weekend. Both officers organized activities to get in touch with the community and strengthen the bond with the neighborhoods.

Laurienne Francis, community police officer for Nikiboko, Sabana, Amboina, Tanki Matrimonio, Nieuw Amsterdam, Mamparia Kutu, Bario Wanapa, Lagun Hill, Lac and Sorobon, visited residents with a small gift and a card. When handing them over, she asked two important questions: “How do you feel in the neighborhood” and “What do you think should be worked on
in the coming year?” This approach offers residents the opportunity to share their opinions and suggest ideas for improvements in their neighborhood.

Are you a resident of the neighborhoods that fall under Laurienne Francis and would you like to share your opinions or ideas with Laurienne? You can reach her via Laurienne.Francis@politiecn.com or at the police station in Playa.

Irving (Lee) Anthonij, community officer for Nort Saliña, Hato, Bona Bista, Nawati and Republiek focused on supporting families in his neighborhood. In collaboration with Fundashon Nort Saliña, food packages were distributed to selected households. With this, Lee not only brought help, but also hope to the community during this festive month.

Residents of Nort Saliña, Hato, Bona Bista, Nawati and Republiek who want to contact Lee can reach him via Irving.Anthonij@politiecn.com or visit the police station in Playa.

With these initiatives, the community officers show that they are not only supervisors, but also want to play a connecting role within the community. Together with the residents, they hope to continue working on safe and liveable neighborhoods in 2025.

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
