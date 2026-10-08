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Winners of The Cadushy Distillery’s 2026 Rom Rincón VIP Trip

by | Oct 8, 2026 | Activities, Local News

Rom Rincón VIP Trip 2026 winners Marco, Darinka, and their son Filip from Slovenia, had an amazing holiday on Bonaire.

The Lucky Winners of the Rom Rincón 2026 Contest!

The Cadushy Distillery is excited to share some wonderful news with you! This year’s lucky winners of the Rom Rincón VIP Trip were Marco, Darinka, and their son Filip from Slovenia!
 

What’s Included in the VIP Trip?

Marco, Darinka, and Filip spent an unforgettable week on Bonaire, enjoying their Rom Rincón VIP experience. They stayed at Delfins Beach Resort, the perfect place to relax in style by the Caribbean Sea.
 
Their island adventures were made easy and comfortable with a stylish pickup truck, kindly provided by 123 Car Rental Bonaire. From exploring the island’s rugged coastline to relaxing in the crystal-clear Caribbean Sea, their trip was filled with memories to treasure, including a delicious lunch at Posada Para Mira.
 
And finally, they enjoyed a very special VIP tour at The Cadushy Distillery in Rincón! They discovered the secrets behind the unique liqueurs and spirits and, of course, tasted The Spirit of Bonaire! Cheers! Proost! Salú!

Could you be heading to Bonaire in 2027?

The Rom Rincón VIP Trip is The Cadushy Distillery’s way of saying “thank you” to their loyal friends and customers. Each year, one lucky person (and their travel partner) wins this once-in-a-lifetime experience. If you live in Europe, you can order your bottle of Rom Rincón at www.romrincon.com! If not, stop by The Cadushy Distillery on your next visit to Bonaire.
 
Every order (or upload of your receipt) is an entry into the contest. The more entries you have, the higher your chance of winning this amazing Rom Rincón VIP Trip!
 
Here’s the most important part:
  • As long as your details remain in their database, you are automatically entered into the next draw.
  • If you unsubscribe, your chance is gone.
So stay up-to-date, and maybe next time it will be you boarding the plane to Bonaire for a week of sun, fun, and the Spirit of Bonaire! Cheers to Marco, Darinka, and Filip, and cheers to you from the Cadushy family!
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Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
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