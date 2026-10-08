Winners of The Cadushy Distillery’s 2026 Rom Rincón VIP Trip

Could you be heading to Bonaire in 2027?
The Rom Rincón VIP Trip is The Cadushy Distillery’s way of saying “thank you” to their loyal friends and customers. Each year, one lucky person (and their travel partner) wins this once-in-a-lifetime experience. If you live in Europe, you can order your bottle of Rom Rincón at www.romrincon.com!
If not, stop by The Cadushy Distillery on your next visit to Bonaire.
Every order (or upload of your receipt) is an entry into the contest. The more entries you have, the higher your chance of winning this amazing Rom Rincón VIP Trip!
Here’s the most important part:
- As long as your details remain in their database, you are automatically entered into the next draw.
- If you unsubscribe, your chance is gone.
So stay up-to-date, and maybe next time it will be you boarding the plane to Bonaire for a week of sun, fun, and the Spirit of Bonaire! Cheers to Marco, Darinka, and Filip, and cheers to you from the Cadushy family!