Free Community Walk / Run for Breast Cancer Tomorrow

Participate in a Free Community Walk / Run Event Supporting Breast Cancer.

Kankerfonds Bonaire and Becoming Movement Club are organizing a free breast cancer awareness walk and run ‘Move with Meaning,’ from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM starting at Isidel Beach Park tomorrow, Thursday, October 29th. Participants can choose a relaxed 3 km walk or a 5 km run.

Pink October

The event closes Pink October, the month the world sets aside to raise awareness of breast cancer. The goal is to bring people together, honor those who have been touched by the disease, and make sure every participant goes home knowing how to check their own body.

“When breast cancer is found early, the chances of successful treatment are much higher. That is why we want every woman on Bonaire to know her body and check herself regularly. Behind every diagnosis is a person, and seeing our island walk together in pink shows them they are not alone, while your support makes our work possible,” says Danique Winklaar, President of Kankerfonds Bonaire.

“Movement is one of the kindest things we can do for our bodies and our minds,” says Cristely Cranston, founder of Becoming Movement Club. “With Move with Meaning we want to create a space where people can walk for someone they love, feel supported, and go home with one small habit that could make a big difference. The event is designed to move together, be joyful, hopeful and it is open to all fitness levels.”

Join the free walk and run

Everyone is welcome: women and men, families, friends, colleagues, survivors and those currently in treatment. Participation is free, and donations are welcome. All donations go directly to Kankerfonds Bonaire to help us create more cancer awareness campaigns and organize social activities for people affected by cancer and their loved ones on Bonaire.

What to bring:

● The dress code is all shades of pink

● Comfortable sneakers

Sign up via this form: https://forms.gle/QCRqcrmSvz4Qqw388 and join the event.