Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
  1. Home
    2.  » 
  2. Events
    3.  » Free Community Walk / Run for Breast Cancer Tomorrow

Free Community Walk / Run for Breast Cancer Tomorrow

by | Oct 28, 2026 | Events

Participate in a Breast Cancer awareness walk

Participate in a Free Community Walk / Run Event Supporting Breast Cancer.

Kankerfonds Bonaire and Becoming Movement Club are organizing a free breast cancer awareness walk and run ‘Move with Meaning,’ from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM starting at Isidel Beach Park tomorrow, Thursday, October 29th. Participants can choose a relaxed 3 km walk or a 5 km run.

Pink October

The event closes Pink October, the month the world sets aside to raise awareness of breast cancer. The goal is to bring people together, honor those who have been touched by the disease, and make sure every participant goes home knowing how to check their own body.

“When breast cancer is found early, the chances of successful treatment are much higher. That is why we want every woman on Bonaire to know her body and check herself regularly. Behind every diagnosis is a person, and seeing our island walk together in pink shows them they are not alone, while your support makes our work possible,” says Danique Winklaar, President of Kankerfonds Bonaire.

“Movement is one of the kindest things we can do for our bodies and our minds,” says Cristely Cranston, founder of Becoming Movement Club. “With Move with Meaning we want to create a space where people can walk for someone they love, feel supported, and go home with one small habit that could make a big difference. The event is designed to move together, be joyful, hopeful and it is open to all fitness levels.”

Join the free walk and run

Everyone is welcome: women and men, families, friends, colleagues, survivors and those currently in treatment. Participation is free, and donations are welcome. All donations go directly to Kankerfonds Bonaire to help us create more cancer awareness campaigns and organize social activities for people affected by cancer and their loved ones on Bonaire.

What to bring:

● The dress code is all shades of pink
● Comfortable sneakers

Sign up via this form: https://forms.gle/QCRqcrmSvz4Qqw388 and join the event.

Subscribe to the Bonaire Insider

Thank you for supporting InfoBonaire advertisers!

The Cadushy Distillery
Let's Go Dive Bonaire

Related Posts

Regatta Boat and Float Party 2026 is Soon!

It's Time for Another Boat and Float Party! The water festival that many people look forward to, the Regatta Boat Party 2026, will be between Karel's pier and the north pier on October 17th. To ensure that the water festival runs smoothly and safely, the area will be...

Join the Fourth Taste of Bonaire 2026

Enjoy the Last Taste of Bonaire 2026 TCB is organizing the last Taste of Bonaire event of the year. The event will take place on Saturday, September 26, 2026, at Isidel Beach Park from 6 PM to 10 PM. It promises a fantastic atmosphere centered around the theme of...

The First Bonaire Flavor Festival

Grand Windsock Ocean Club Launches First Bonaire Flavor Festival. On Saturday, September 19, Grand Windsock Ocean Club will host the inaugural Bonaire Flavor Festival. With this new culinary event, the Ocean Club aims to bring together a variety of flavors, cuisines,...

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
InfoBonaire
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance (opens in a new tab)

Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.