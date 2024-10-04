Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
New Monitoring Stations Will be Installed in Bonaire’s Water

by | Oct 4, 2024 | Local News

Monitoring stations on Bonaire

Monitoring Stations to Safeguard Bonaire’s Marine Ecosystem

In the third week of October 2024, Rijkswaterstaat (RWS), in close collaboration with the Public Entity of Bonaire (OLB), will begin the installation of three monitoring stations in Bonaire’s waters. These stations will be located in the Kralendijk harbor near the South Pier, at Sand Dollar, and on a buoy at Kaya Tilburg.

These monitoring stations will continuously collect data on water quality. Measurements will include:

  • Conductivity and Temperature: Conductivity indicates the amount of salts in the water, serving as a measure of salinity.
  • Turbidity: This measures how clear or cloudy the water is.

These measurements are part of the Nature and Environment Policy Plan Caribbean Netherlands (2020-2030). The collected data will be used in a model being developed by Deltares. This model helps to better understand the sources and transport of nutrients and sediment from land to sea.

Deputy Cicilia of the Public Entity of Bonaire emphasizes the importance of this project: “Preserving our coral reefs is crucial for the future of Bonaire. With these measurements, we gain better insights into water quality and can take more targeted actions to protect our marine ecosystem.”

The project is a collaboration between RWS and OLB, with both organizations committed to the conservation and protection of Bonaire’s marine ecosystem. It is important that no one touches or disturbs the installed buoys and locations of the monitoring stations.

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
