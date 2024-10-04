The First Cadushy Distillery Cup – A Celebration of Soccer and Community in Rincon

The first Cadushy Distillery Cup

This past weekend, the first-ever Cadushy Distillery Cup took place at the Kompleho Deportivo Antonio Trenidad in Rincon, Bonaire. Organized by Sv La Fama Veterano, the soccer tournament brought together local teams, music, and cultural events, creating a vibrant atmosphere for both players and spectators. The event was held to celebrate Cadushy Distillery’s 15th anniversary and support youth soccer in Bonaire.

A Partnership for a Cause

Sv La Fama Veterano, a non-profit football association, has long relied on partnerships to fund its activities, including participation in international charity matches. In May 2024, Cadushy Distillery became an official partner, supporting Sv La Fama’s participation in a benefit match in Aruba, where proceeds were donated to Fundashon Alzheimer Aruba/Kas di Mari. This collaboration inspired the idea of organizing a local charity event, leading to the creation of the “Cadushy Distillery Cup.”

Tournament Results

The tournament, which took place on Friday, September 27, and Saturday, September 28, 2024, featured six teams competing in the 35+ category. The Playa Vets emerged as champions, with Sv La Fama securing second place and Sv Rincon Vets finishing in third. Teach United was awarded the Team Discipline Award for their exceptional sportsmanship throughout the tournament.

The women’s competition was equally thrilling, with ATC Dames taking home the “Cadushy Distillery Women’s Trophy 2024” while Athletiko Flamingo Dames finished in second place.

Sv La Fama’s Commitment

Sv La Fama Veterano, which consists of two teams (35+ and 50+), continues to promote local football and community engagement. The event was not only a celebration of sport but also an opportunity to give back, with proceeds from ticket sales donated to youth football programs on Bonaire.

Looking to the Future

The success of the first Cadushy Distillery Cup has laid the groundwork for what is hoped to become an annual event. Sv La Fama Veterano and The Cadushy Distillery plan to evaluate the tournament and aim to continue this partnership in September 2025, further strengthening the bond between sports, culture, and community in Rincon.