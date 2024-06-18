MoltenWolf Glass 2024 Summer Workshops!

Sign up for the 2024 summer workshops at MoltenWolf Glass.

MoltenWolf Glass is currently offering summer workshops to create your own glass artwork. No experience is necessary, and all materials and equipment will be provided. There is a maximum capacity of 8 participants per class, which allows you to receive guidance from the local artists. Even if you do not consider yourself creative, you will be surprised at the outcome, especially with the help of the talented staff!

All of the 2024 summer workshops will take place at the MoltenWolf Glass store at Kaya J.N.E. Craane, Terramar Shopping Center #8, from 1 PM to 4 PM on Sundays. The cost is $175 per person, with payment made at signup. Please note: Following the workshop, the artwork will be available for pick-up by Friday after spending many hours in the kiln.

When are the Glass Fusing Workshops?

Four of the six glass fusing workshops currently have a few spots left. Each month focuses on a specific theme. Feel free to join as many sessions as you like, but remember that spots are filling up!