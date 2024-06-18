Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
MoltenWolf Glass 2024 Summer Workshops!

Jun 18, 2024

A variety of colors to choose from during MoltenWolf Glass Workshops

Sign up for the 2024 summer workshops at MoltenWolf Glass.

MoltenWolf Glass is currently offering summer workshops to create your own glass artwork. No experience is necessary, and all materials and equipment will be provided. There is a maximum capacity of 8 participants per class, which allows you to receive guidance from the local artists. Even if you do not consider yourself creative, you will be surprised at the outcome, especially with the help of the talented staff!

All of the 2024 summer workshops will take place at the MoltenWolf Glass store at Kaya J.N.E. Craane, Terramar Shopping Center #8, from 1 PM to 4 PM on Sundays. The cost is $175 per person, with payment made at signup. Please note: Following the workshop, the artwork will be available for pick-up by Friday after spending many hours in the kiln.

When are the Glass Fusing Workshops?

Four of the six glass fusing workshops currently have a few spots left. Each month focuses on a specific theme. Feel free to join as many sessions as you like, but remember that spots are filling up!

June 23, 2024 – Ornaments Workshop

The ornament workshop will allow you to craft four unique ornaments. These ornaments are perfect as gifts for loved ones or decorative accents in your home. The workshop is this upcoming weekend, so make sure to reserve your spot soon!

Ornaments Workshop

July 7, 2024 – Mosaics Workshop

The Mosaics Workshops allow you to create a large wall piece of your choice, such as fish, turtles, or waves.  During the workshop, you will be guided through each step of the process to create your own unique masterpiece. With only 4 spots left and the other July class fully booked, book your spot in advance!

Mosaics Workshop

August 4 & 25, 2024 – Sushi Set Workshop

The Sushi Set Workshop is the perfect opportunity to create a unique gift or to add a splash of color to your kitchen. Both classes in August have a few spots left, so make sure you don’t wait too long!

Sushi Set Workshop at MWG

Reserve your spot in advance!

With a few classes already booked to capacity and others with a few spots left, make sure to secure your reservation early. These Glass Fusing Workshops only happen once a year and are a lot of fun! I participated in a workshop last summer and created my own masterpiece. Reach out to MoltenWolf Glass and join the talented artists for a fun and creative experience you’ll always remember.

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
