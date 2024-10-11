Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
The Cadushy Distillery Supports Blue Defenders

by | Oct 11, 2024 | Community Service, Local News

The Cadushy Distillery is delighted to announce its eighth donation in celebration of its 15th anniversary, this time in support of the Blue Defenders. The Cadushy Distillery will contribute $1,500 to the Blue Defenders to support their crucial shark research initiatives, with a special focus on the megafauna of the Yarari Sanctuary.

A Commitment to Marine Conservation

The Blue Defenders are dedicated to protecting and researching marine megafauna, including sharks, which play a crucial role in ocean ecosystems. The donation will specifically aid in research efforts concerning shark behavior, health, and conservation strategies within the Yarari Sanctuary, an important marine protected area in the Caribbean.

The waters of the Yarari Sanctuary of Saba, Sint Eustatius en Bonaire, are home to more than twenty different species of whales and dolphins, including orcas, humpback whales, and sperm whales. This rich marine biodiversity highlights the importance of protecting these ecosystems to ensure the survival of both sharks and other marine species.

Casper Douma, founder of Blue Defenders, expressed his gratitude, stating: “We are incredibly grateful for The Cadushy Distillery’s support. This donation will greatly enhance our research capabilities and contribute to the vital conservation of shark populations in the Yarari Sanctuary. It is through such partnerships that we can make a significant impact on marine conservation efforts and ensure the health of our oceans.”

Join Us in Supporting Marine Conservation

The Cadushy Distillery remains committed to supporting important causes that contribute to the well-being of our planet. This donation to the Blue Defenders is part of a series of initiatives celebrating the distillery’s 15th anniversary, highlighting its dedication to environmental sustainability and community support. Join us and visit www.bluedefenders.org to help with this important research.

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
