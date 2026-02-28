Join the 23rd Special Olympics Walk-a-Thon on Sunday, March 8th

Get Ready for the 23rd Special Olympics Walk-a-Thon!

One of Bonaire’s most meaningful community events is back! The 23rd edition of the Special Olympics Bonaire Walk-a-Thon is set for Sunday, March 8, 2026, and everyone is invited to take part in this inspiring tradition. Whether you walk or bike, this is your chance to support a great cause while experiencing a memorable journey across the island.

Participants will make the 30-kilometer trek from the historic White Slave Huts all the way to Rincon, with an early morning start to beat the heat of the sun. Cyclists and walkers will begin at 5:00 AM sharp.. Transportation to the starting point will be provided from the stadium in Kralendijk, departing at 4:10 AM only this year.

Want to walk a shorter distance?

A distance of 30 km can sometimes be too much for some people, so why not join in a little later? The event offers you the possibility to start at 6:00 AM from the stadium in Playa (17 km), or at 7:00 AM from Bon Bida in Hato (15 km).

Hydration and assistance along the route.

Along the route, volunteers will be stationed at rest points offering water and fruit to help keep you refreshed. There will also be restrooms along the route. The Red Cross will be on hand to provide support and ensure everyone’s safety throughout the event.

Once in Rincon, finishers will be greeted with a light breakfast. And don’t worry, you won’t have to walk back! Return transportation for both participants and bicycles will be available from Rincon back to Kralendijk.

Registration for the Walk-a-Thon.

Registration is $20 and includes an official Walk-a-Thon T-shirt,. You can pick up your shirt on Friday, March 6th from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM and on Saturday, March 7th from 10:00 AM – 4:30 PM.

Looking to get involved by walking, biking or volunteering? For more information, call Rolanda at +5999 525-7080 or Earon at +599 796-0909. You can also message the Special Olympics Bonaire directly and sign up with them through Facebook.

Don’t miss this chance to be part of a powerful show of community spirit and fitness. All proceeds support Special Olympics Bonaire and its dedicated athletes.