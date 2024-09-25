Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
  1. Home
    2.  » 
  2. Activities
    3.  » Join the 22nd Annual Swim to Klein Bonaire

Join the 22nd Annual Swim to Klein Bonaire

by | Sep 25, 2024 | Activities, Events, Watersports

Jong Bonaire's Swim to Klein

The 22nd Annual Swim to Klein Bonaire

Get ready for a splashy celebration as the 22nd Annual Swim to Klein Bonaire approaches! Scheduled for October 6, 2024, this event continues to attract swimmers year after year to participate in the event.

Event Venue and Entry Fee

The swim will kick off at Eden Beach Resort/Spice Beach Club. Entry fees are $20 for adults and $10 for children under 12, which includes an event t-shirt to show off your participation.

For competitive swimmers, there’s a race to claim the title of fastest swimmer! The competition begins at 7:30 AM with exciting prizes at stake. Last year’s top swimmer completed the round trip to Klein Bonaire in 22 minutes and 07 seconds—think you can beat that? For those looking for a more relaxed experience, the fun swim starts at 9:00 AM.

What to Expect if You Participate

The Swim to Klein Bonaire is a popular event that promises a fantastic experience with friends and family. Hundreds of participants joined in on the fun each year! If you prefer not to swim back to Eden Beach Resort, boats will be available at Klein Bonaire to bring you back. Alternatively, you can choose to swim back, though it might be more challenging depending on the weather. Participants are welcome to use fins, masks, or flotation devices. Various organizations will be on hand to ensure safety and provide assistance for anyone who needs to exit the water.

Registration and  T-Shirts

Swimmers are encouraged to register early. To register for the Swim to Klein Bonaire, visit the registration site. It’s that easy! For the swim competition, you can also register for the swim on the morning of the swim between 7:00 – 7:20 AM. For the recreational swim, you can register between 7:00 – 8:30 AM. If you register in advance, don’t forget to grab your T-shirt at Jong Bonaire on October 4th & 5th!

About Jong Bonaire

Stichting Jeugdwerk Jong Bonaire offers an after school program for youth attending school from the age of 12 – 23 years old. After school, some of Bonaire’s youth go to Jong Bonaire for a free meal and can relax and play dominos, football, basketball, or other recreational activities. After some fun, Jong Bonaire offers guidance with homework and workshops about alcohol and drug prevention.

Join the 22nd Annual Swim to Klein Bonaire and make a splash in one of Bonaire’s most beloved traditions!

Subscribe to the Bonaire Insider

Thank you for supporting InfoBonaire advertisers!

Betta Grasse
The Cadushy Distillery
MoltenWolf Glass
Senses Boutique Hotel & Apartments Bonaire
Bespoke Journeys

Related Posts

Bonaire participates in World Cleanup Day 2024 on September 21st

Bonaire Participates in World Cleanup Day 2024. On Friday, September 20th, World Cleanup Day 2024 takes place. Last year, 198 countries worldwide participated in this initiative. Bonaire aims to once again contribute to a cleaner island. Therefore, Bonaire is...

Bonaire Culinair Fall Edition 2024 Begins September 19th!

Bonaire Culinair Fall Edition: A Food Lover’s Paradise Unveils on September 19th. Brace yourselves, food lovers and culinary enthusiasts! The highly anticipated Bonaire Culinair Fall Edition 2024 is set to tantalize your taste buds, beginning on September 19th and...

Discover Exciting Land Activities on Bonaire

It’s time to start planning exciting land activities for your next visit. Discovering Bonaire goes beyond its stunning ocean blues and water activities. There's so much more to enjoy on dushi Bonaire! Make your next vacation even more memorable by exploring these...

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
error: Sorry, content is protected under copyright.