Beyond the Corals Becomes a PADI Eco Center with New Ownership

by | Sep 26, 2024 | Scuba Diving

Beyond the Corals PADI Eco Center

Beyond the Corals celebrates dual milestones.

Bonaire’s charm extends far beyond its turquoise waters and sunny skies, and this is especially true at Beyond the Corals. Now celebrating dual milestones, the dive center proudly announces its new status as a PADI Eco Center, affirming its commitment to sustainable diving and marine conservation. Alongside this exciting achievement, the dive center welcomes its new owners, Robin, Freddy, Martijn, and Lieke, who bring fresh energy and passion to Bonaire’s thriving scuba diving community.

Why dive with Beyond the Corals PADI Eco Center?

1. Focus on Buoyancy:  On every trip to Bonaire, the first dive is always supervised by an instructor or dive master, this is also called an orientation dive. At Beyond the Corals, all dive pros are trained as STINAPA Reef Rangers. The guides will familiarize you with your diving equipment, diving protocols and signals where necessary. In addition, your instructor will ensure that you are completely up-to-date with the rules within the Bonaire National Marine Park. And of course, tips and exercises are provided so that your buoyancy is perfect.
Exploring the underwater wonders of Bonaire with perfect buoyancy.
2. Learn about Bonaire’s ecosystem: Beyond the Corals offers all PADI courses while adding an element of education about corals and the underwater environment for each student. Before each dive you will receive an extensive briefing in which you will learn about the marine environment and what you can do to protect it. In this way, an eco component is added to each course and each dive, which contributes to the knowledge and awareness of divers. After each dive, time is also taken to go through the Caribbean fish book, so that you know what you have encountered underwater. In addition, the dive school offers unique specialized training and ECO-advanced courses, which focus on conservation and coral restoration.
Learning about the ecosystem
3. Give back to the island:  If you want to learn more about the biology of corals and help with their recovery, the “Reef Renewal” course is for you. Beyond the Corals has a coral nursery on the coral reef directly in front of the resort, where hundreds of corals grow. During the course you will learn about the importance of Bonaire’s beautiful coral reefs, what corals exactly are, how they reproduce and how they grow. In addition, during the course you will maintain the nursery, put corals from the nursery back on the reef and fragment corals to replenish the nursery.
giving back to the island

Book your reservation in advance.

With its dedication to eco-friendly practices and a vibrant team, Beyond the Corals is poised to become an even more beloved part of Bonaire’s diving culture. The new owners invite both seasoned divers and beginners to explore the wonders of Bonaire’s reefs while supporting sustainability efforts. As they look toward the future, the PADI dive school remains committed to conservation, adventure, and community spirit on the island.

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
