Discover how easy it is to Dive on Bonaire with Bespoke Journeys

A Diver’s Paradise Made Easy with Bespoke Journeys.
If you love diving and want a destination with easy access to stunning underwater views, Bonaire should be on your dive bucket list. This small island in the Dutch Caribbean is famous for its amazing dive spots, clear waters, and vibrant marine life. Plus, planning a trip to Bonaire is a breeze when you book through Bespoke Journeys, a local dive travel company that takes care of all the details to get you in the water with zero hassle.
Why Bonaire is a Dream Dive Spot
Bonaire is part of the ABC Islands (the “B” in the trio) and sits in the southern Caribbean, safely outside the hurricane zone. It’s one of the top shore diving destinations in the world. There are 88 designated dive sites along the west coast and Klein Bonaire (a nearby small island), with more than 60 easily accessible right from the shore. For Klein Bonaire, you’ll need a quick boat ride, but that’s all part of the adventure.
Bonaire’s commitment to protecting its underwater ecosystem is impressive, which is why the diving experience here is always top-notch. The Bonaire National Marine Park, established in 1979, covers the whole coastline and is one of the oldest marine reserves. When you dive or enjoy any water activities in Bonaire, part of your nature fee goes towards preserving the park for future generations.
What to Expect When You Dive in Bonaire
Bonaire’s reputation as a diver’s paradise is well-earned, with warm waters, great visibility, and dive sites for all experience levels. Here’s what you can look forward to:
- Clear, Calm Waters: Bonaire has some of the best visibility in the Caribbean, often up to 100 feet. Plus, there’s very little current, making it ideal for beginners.
- Year-Round Diving: You can dive in Bonaire any time of year! The water temperature hovers between 79°F and 84°F, so it’s always warm.
- Diverse Marine Life: The variety of sea life here is incredible. From colorful parrotfish and angelfish to bigger creatures like sea turtles, eagle rays, and even dolphins, you’ll have plenty to see.
- Easy Shore Diving: Bonaire is famous for its shore diving. The dive sites are clearly marked, and you can simply park your car, gear up, and walk into the water. You can plan your own dive schedule with as many dives as you like.schedule with as many dives as you like.
- A Mix of Dive Sites: Whether you’re just starting out or are a seasoned diver, Bonaire has dive sites for every level. Each one offers something different, so there’s always something new to explore.
Bespoke Journeys: Your Dive Travel Experts
Planning a dive trip to a new place can feel overwhelming, especially if you’re not familiar with the island. That’s where Bespoke Journeys comes in. This local dive travel company, based on Bonaire, specializes in making dive adventures smooth and hassle-free by handling all the details, allowing divers to simply relax and enjoy their experience.
Here’s how Bespoke Journeys makes everything easy:
- Stress-Free Flight Arrangements: The travel agents take care of your flights and coordinate everything to ensure you have the best connections. They keep an eye on schedules and changes so you can focus on the fun part—diving.
- Accommodations to Suit Your Style: After a day of diving, you’ll want to relax somewhere comfortable. Bespoke Journeys works with a range of accommodation providers on the island and recommends options to suit various styles and budgets. Additionally, the company knows which spots cater specifically to divers, offering great facilities to enhance the stay.
- Tailored Dive Packages: Whether you’re new to diving or a seasoned pro, they offer customized dive packages. You can choose guided dives, shore dives, or boat dives to more remote spots. With so many shore diving options in Bonaire, you don’t always need a boat to reach amazing dive sites.
- On-Island Transportation: To get to many of Bonaire’s best dive sites, you’ll need a sturdy truck for your gear. Your travel agent can help you rent one so you’re all set to explore the island at your own pace.
- Local Knowledge to Enhance Your Trip: The team lives and dives on Bonaire, so they know the island inside and out. Whether you need advice on the best dive spots, tips on marine life, or recommendations for where to eat and relax, they’ve got you covered.
Why Choose Bespoke Journeys?
Planning a dive trip to Bonaire doesn’t have to be complicated. With Bespoke Journeys, everything is handled—from your flights and accommodation to dive packages and car rentals. Local knowledge and attention to detail mean you can focus on enjoying your trip without the stress. Ready to experience a Bonaire dive adventure? Contact Bespoke Journeys and get started so you can go underwater as soon as possible.
(Source: Bespoke Journeys)