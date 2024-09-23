Discover how easy it is to Dive on Bonaire with Bespoke Journeys

A Diver’s Paradise Made Easy with Bespoke Journeys.

If you love diving and want a destination with easy access to stunning underwater views, Bonaire should be on your dive bucket list. This small island in the Dutch Caribbean is famous for its amazing dive spots, clear waters, and vibrant marine life. Plus, planning a trip to Bonaire is a breeze when you book through Bespoke Journeys, a local dive travel company that takes care of all the details to get you in the water with zero hassle.

Why Bonaire is a Dream Dive Spot

Bonaire is part of the ABC Islands (the “B” in the trio) and sits in the southern Caribbean, safely outside the hurricane zone. It’s one of the top shore diving destinations in the world. There are 88 designated dive sites along the west coast and Klein Bonaire (a nearby small island), with more than 60 easily accessible right from the shore. For Klein Bonaire, you’ll need a quick boat ride, but that’s all part of the adventure.