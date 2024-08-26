Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
  1. Home
    2.  » 
  2. Hotels & Lodging
    3.  » Ideal Accommodation and Rental Vehicle Options on Bonaire

Ideal Accommodation and Rental Vehicle Options on Bonaire

by | Aug 26, 2024 | Hotels & Lodging, Vehicle Rentals

SENSES Boutique Hotel & Apartments is offering a 10% discount to InfoBonaire Guests.

Choosing the perfect accommodation and rental vehicles for your next vacation.

Choosing the right accommodation  and rental vehicle for your Bonaire vacation doesn’t have to be a challenge. Our recommended options can help you narrow down your search. Whether you’re planning well in advance or for an upcoming trip, explore the list below to find the perfect place for your stay and a safe rental vehicle to explore the island.

The Bellafonte Luxury Oceanfront Hotel

The Bellafonte Luxury Oceanfront Hotel boasts breathtaking views of the Caribbean Sea, offering a range of accommodations, including studios, various suites, and a Penthouse. The apartments are fully equipped, and the hotel features a dock that leads directly into Bonaire’s crystal-clear waters. Whether you’re into diving, snorkeling, or swimming, the dock provides easy access to the water for all your aquatic adventures.

black-durgon-inn-hammock-view
Learn more about The Bellafonte Luxury Hotel

Bloozz Resort Bonaire

Bloozz offers luxurious beachfront accommodations in Bonaire, providing a range of suites and penthouses with stunning ocean views. Guests can enjoy modern amenities such as an onsite PADI dive shop, a restaurant, direct beach access, and personalized service, making it an ideal choice for a relaxing Caribbean getaway.

 

Bloozz Resort Bonaire
Learn more about Bloozz Resort Bonaire

Black Durgon Inn

Black Durgon is a small, tranquil inn located in northern Kralendijk. It features ten rooms, each with air conditioning offering a cool retreat after an active day. The outdoor lounge area includes a shared kitchen overlooking the serene blue waters. The inn’s dock provides ideal access to Small Wall, dive site #25, making it perfect for shore diving, snorkeling, and swimming.

black-durgon-inn-hammock-view
Learn more about Black Durgon Inn

Boutique Guesthouse Casa Mantana Bonaire

Casa Mantana Bonaire is just a short walk from the island’s stunning blue waters and is close to shops and restaurants. It features five beautifully designed studios and guestrooms, each with a veranda surrounded by lush greenery. This adults-only retreat (21+) offers a peaceful atmosphere for relaxation.

Studio Mantana
Learn more about Boutique Guesthouse Casa Mantana Bonaire

Bruce Bowker’s Carib Inn

Carib Inn on Bonaire is a beloved dive resort known for its personalized service and close-knit community atmosphere. Located near downtown Kralendijk, it offers various accommodations, a PADI dive shop, boat diving, and a swimming pool. The onsite dock offers easy access to the Caribbean Sea, perfect for divers, snorkelers, and swimmers. The long-time staff members add a welcoming touch.

The beach and dock at Bruce Bowker's Carib Inn.
Learn more about Carib Inn

Djambo

Djambo Bonaire is an adults-only (16+) resort conveniently located a short walk from the ocean and town. The resort features 17 vibrant 1- or 2-bedroom apartments, each with fully-equipped kitchens and outdoor BBQ grills. Guests can unwind in the expansive Magna pool after a thrilling day on Bonaire, and enjoy drinks at the onsite Djambar.

Quick Facts about Djambo Bonaire.
Learn more about Djambo Bonaire

Sand Dollar Bonaire

Sand Dollar Bonaire, located in northern Kralendijk, is an oceanfront resort known for its stunning layout and breathtaking views. Each privately owned apartment is fully equipped with amenities, and thanks to the resort’s unique zigzag design, every unit offers a spectacular ocean view. The onsite PADI dive shop makes it easy to dive right from the sandy beach or dock, while the location strikes a perfect balance—secluded yet within walking distance of restaurants and shops.

A view of Sand Dollar from the dock
Learn more about Sand Dollar Bonaire

SENSES Boutique Hotel & Apartments

SENSES Boutique Hotel & Apartments in Bonaire offers a stylish and modern stay just a short walk from Kralendijk’s lively waterfront. This boutique hotel features chic, contemporary apartments equipped with high-end amenities, providing a comfortable and luxurious base for exploring the island. With its prime location and elegant design, SENSES is ideal for travelers seeking a refined and convenient accommodation experience.

Senses Boutique Hotel & Apartments Bonaire
Learn more about SENSES Boutique Hotel & Apartments

123 Car Rental Bonaire

123 Car Rental Bonaire offers convenient and reliable car rental services, making it easy to explore the island at your own pace. With a range of well-maintained vehicles and personalized service, they ensure a hassle-free experience for visitors. Located just minutes from the airport, 123 Car Rental is a great choice for those seeking flexibility and convenience during their stay on Bonaire.

Explore Bonaire with 123 Car Rental.
Learn more about 123 Car Rental Bonaire

Pickup Rental Bonaire

Pickup Rental Bonaire (also called Pickup Huren Bonaire in Dutch) specializes in providing reliable vehicles, perfect for exploring Bonaire’s diverse terrain. With easy online booking and a fleet designed for adventure, they offer a practical solution for visitors looking to navigate the island. Their convenient service ensures you’re well-equipped to experience all that Bonaire has to offer.
Pickup Rental Bonaire
Learn more about Pickup Rental Bonaire

Book your Accommodation and Rental Vehicle in advance

Whatever your needs may be, you are sure to find the ideal accommodation and rental vehicle on Bonaire for your next vacation to paradise.

 

When planning your next visit to Bonaire, be sure to use the Official Visitor Entry Tax website to pay up to 7 days before departure. Avoid reseller sites that charge more than $75. For the official link, visit our Getting to Bonaire page.
Learn more about the Official Visitor Entry Tax Website
Subscribe to the Bonaire Insider

Thank you for supporting InfoBonaire advertisers!

The Cadushy Distillery
MoltenWolf Glass
Senses Boutique Hotel & Apartments Bonaire
Bespoke Journeys
Betta Grasse

Related Posts

Bonaire Tourism Updates for 2024

Tourism Updates for the first half of 2024. Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB), in collaboration with the Bonaire International Airport (BIA) and Bonaire Hotel and Tourism Association (BONHATA), organized a Bonaire Tourism Update in July 2024. Visitors to the island...

Kas BientoBlu: Your Ultimate Beach Villa Escape on Bonaire

Discover Your Dream Getaway at Kas BientoBlu. When you are looking for a holiday on Bonaire, you are probably dreaming about an elusive getaway, a real gem hidden in nature with a panoramic ocean view and natural colors to ease your mind. This is exactly what Kas...

Explore the Island with Pickup Rental Bonaire

Pickup Rental Bonaire offers a variety of vehicles. Are you planning your vacation on Bonaire? Remember to book your rental vehicle in advance. Pickup Rental Bonaire (also called Pickup Huren Bonaire in Dutch) offers the perfect solution. With a fleet of top-quality...

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
error: Sorry, content is protected under copyright.