Ideal Accommodation and Rental Vehicle Options on Bonaire

The Bellafonte Luxury Oceanfront Hotel
The Bellafonte Luxury Oceanfront Hotel boasts breathtaking views of the Caribbean Sea, offering a range of accommodations, including studios, various suites, and a Penthouse. The apartments are fully equipped, and the hotel features a dock that leads directly into Bonaire’s crystal-clear waters. Whether you’re into diving, snorkeling, or swimming, the dock provides easy access to the water for all your aquatic adventures.
Bloozz Resort Bonaire
Bloozz offers luxurious beachfront accommodations in Bonaire, providing a range of suites and penthouses with stunning ocean views. Guests can enjoy modern amenities such as an onsite PADI dive shop, a restaurant, direct beach access, and personalized service, making it an ideal choice for a relaxing Caribbean getaway.
Black Durgon Inn
Black Durgon is a small, tranquil inn located in northern Kralendijk. It features ten rooms, each with air conditioning offering a cool retreat after an active day. The outdoor lounge area includes a shared kitchen overlooking the serene blue waters. The inn’s dock provides ideal access to Small Wall, dive site #25, making it perfect for shore diving, snorkeling, and swimming.
Boutique Guesthouse Casa Mantana Bonaire
Casa Mantana Bonaire is just a short walk from the island’s stunning blue waters and is close to shops and restaurants. It features five beautifully designed studios and guestrooms, each with a veranda surrounded by lush greenery. This adults-only retreat (21+) offers a peaceful atmosphere for relaxation.
Bruce Bowker’s Carib Inn
Carib Inn on Bonaire is a beloved dive resort known for its personalized service and close-knit community atmosphere. Located near downtown Kralendijk, it offers various accommodations, a PADI dive shop, boat diving, and a swimming pool. The onsite dock offers easy access to the Caribbean Sea, perfect for divers, snorkelers, and swimmers. The long-time staff members add a welcoming touch.
Djambo
Djambo Bonaire is an adults-only (16+) resort conveniently located a short walk from the ocean and town. The resort features 17 vibrant 1- or 2-bedroom apartments, each with fully-equipped kitchens and outdoor BBQ grills. Guests can unwind in the expansive Magna pool after a thrilling day on Bonaire, and enjoy drinks at the onsite Djambar.
Sand Dollar Bonaire
Sand Dollar Bonaire, located in northern Kralendijk, is an oceanfront resort known for its stunning layout and breathtaking views. Each privately owned apartment is fully equipped with amenities, and thanks to the resort’s unique zigzag design, every unit offers a spectacular ocean view. The onsite PADI dive shop makes it easy to dive right from the sandy beach or dock, while the location strikes a perfect balance—secluded yet within walking distance of restaurants and shops.
SENSES Boutique Hotel & Apartments
SENSES Boutique Hotel & Apartments in Bonaire offers a stylish and modern stay just a short walk from Kralendijk’s lively waterfront. This boutique hotel features chic, contemporary apartments equipped with high-end amenities, providing a comfortable and luxurious base for exploring the island. With its prime location and elegant design, SENSES is ideal for travelers seeking a refined and convenient accommodation experience.
