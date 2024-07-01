Hurricane Beryl Expected to Pass North of Bonaire

Update on Hurricane Beryl

July 3, 2024 update: The passing of Hurricane Beryl was thankfully uneventful for Bonaire.

Hurricane Beryl is currently a Category 4 and is a powerful hurricane in the Caribbean Sea. Even though the storm is expected to pass north of the ABC islands, a code orange has just been issued for the neighboring island of Curaçao, according to the Caribbean Weather Center. Bonaire, Aruba, and Curaçao are expected to have rough seas due to the expected swells from Beryl. This counts for all coastal shores. Waves on Tuesday could reach 3 meters high and cause coastal damage.

Increasing surges may affect our coast in the coming days, so please be careful! STINAPA advises to take into account the weather and sea conditions. Boat owners, especially, must take measures to protect their property and find a safe place to store their boats. 𝐃𝐨 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐨𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬.

The highest waves are now expected at around 11 AM on Tuesday. Be safe, and thoughts go out to the islands and families severely impacted by the Hurricane.

𝑂𝑛 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑖𝑚𝑎𝑔𝑒 𝑦𝑜𝑢 𝑐𝑎𝑛 𝑠𝑒𝑒 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑎𝑐𝑡𝑖𝑣𝑖𝑡𝑖𝑒𝑠 𝑜𝑓 𝐻𝑢𝑟𝑟𝑖𝑐𝑎𝑛𝑒 𝐵𝑒𝑟𝑦𝑙 𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑐ℎ𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑇𝑟𝑖𝑛𝑖𝑑𝑎𝑑 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑇𝑜𝑏𝑎𝑔𝑜 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝐺𝑟𝑒𝑛𝑎𝑑𝑎 – 𝑆𝑜𝑢𝑟𝑐𝑒: 𝑆𝑡𝑜𝑟𝑚 𝑇𝑟𝑎𝑐𝑘𝑒𝑟

(Source: Caribbean Weather Center, STINAPA)