Cheer on Ruby Pouchet at Miss Universe 2024 from Wilhelmina Park!

by | Nov 12, 2024 | Local News, People

Cheer on Ruby during the preliminary and final round of ‘Miss Universe 2024’

OLB invites everyone to come together and cheer on Ruby Pouchet, ‘Miss Universe Bonaire 2024,’ as she competes in the Miss Universe 2024 pageant in Mexico City.

Let us come together on Thursday, November 14th, at 9:00 PM for the preliminary round and Saturday, November 16th, at 7:30 PM for the final in Wilhelmina Park. Both events will be broadcast live on a big screen, providing a perfect opportunity for family, friends, and supporters to come together. This is a moment to celebrate Bonaire with enthusiasm and pride, united with Ruby Pouchet as she represents our island on an international stage.  Let us show our love and support by cheering her on.

Event details:

Preliminary round: Thursday, November 14th at 9:00 PM
Final round: Saturday, November 16th at 7:30 PM
Location: Wilhelminapark

Bring the colors of Bonaire, bring your enthusiasm, and let’s make sure Ruby feels the power of her community behind her. We’ll see you in the Wilhelmina Park!

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
