Bonaire Bids Farewell to Ruby Pouchet, 2024 Miss Universe Contestant

Farewell Event Honors Ruby Pouchet, 2024 Miss Universe Bonaire Contestant

Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) proudly organized a special farewell and thank you event for Ruby Pouchet, who will represent Bonaire at the Miss Universe 2024 competition, set to take place in Mexico City. This marks a historic moment for Bonaire, as the island returns to the Miss Universe stage after a 25-year absence.

The event, held recently, was an opportunity for TCB and the Bonaire community to express gratitude to Ruby’s sponsors, whose generous support has made her journey possible. A special thank you goes out to our valued sponsors: Tourism Corporation Bonaire, Openbaar Lichaam Bonaire, Bonaire Travel, Van der Valk Plaza Beach & Dive Resort, Sebastian’s, WEB, Fundashon Wega di Number Boneiru, Massive Production, Pier Dos, Hype Events, Changes, Wilca, Best Cellars, Blendr, Energia TV, Essence, Sandra’s Fashion, Bon Laser, Elegance Spa and Integral Aesthetic Center.

Their support has empowered Ruby on this incredible journey and again placed Bonaire on the international map.

International Preparations for the Competition

Ruby Pouchet will embark on her exciting journey with a series of international trips for her final preparations. Before heading to Mexico City, she will travel to Venezuela, Mexico, Miami, and Houston, Texas, where she will finalize her national costume and evening gown, preparing to proudly showcase Bonaire’s culture and beauty on the global stage.

The Miss Universe 73rd edition will feature the preliminaries and national costume competition on November 14th. The final show will follow on November 16th, during which Ruby will compete alongside contestants from across the world.

Bonaire Cheers on Ruby for Miss Universe 2024

Bonaire wishes Ruby all the best as she represents our island with grace, confidence, and pride. Her participation is a milestone for Bonaire, and we are excited to cheer her on as she competes at Miss Universe 2024. We invite the entire Bonaire community to join us in supporting Ruby on this journey and to stay tuned for updates as she makes history for Bonaire.