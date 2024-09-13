Bonaire Culinair Fall Edition 2024 Begins September 19th!

Bonaire Culinair Fall Edition: A Food Lover’s Paradise Unveils on September 19th.

Brace yourselves, food lovers and culinary enthusiasts! The highly anticipated Bonaire Culinair Fall Edition 2024 is set to tantalize your taste buds, beginning on September 19th and continuing through October 3rd, 2024. This remarkable 15-day culinary journey invites you to indulge in the finest offerings from Bonaire’s top-notch restaurants and other epicurean havens. Each of these esteemed culinary hotspots has crafted a delectable menu or exclusive special to celebrate this exceptional event.

More to Discover

What makes this edition special is the variety of restaurants joining Bonaire Culinair. This fall edition features 18 mouthwatering businesses, three of which are new participants that have never joined the event before. This offers you a wealth of excellent options to explore. Not only are fine dining restaurants participating, but also lunchrooms, several local hotspots, a bakery, and even a distillery.

The Culinary Delights

With an array of culinary delights on the menu, the only question is: how many will you explore? One such gem is Het Consulaat – Stadscafé & Restaurant. Hidden behind an old building in Playa on Kaya L.D. Gerharts #9, you’ll find the garden of Het Consulaat, with its open kitchen, bar, and cozy seating areas. Het Consulaat serves a wide variety of dishes for all ages. Once again, for Bonaire Culinair, they have created a fantastic 3-course menu. Don’t hesitate to make a reservation and enjoy good food, great wines and beers, all in a cozy atmosphere in the heart of Kralendijk.

A Local Star

A new addition to the participant lineup is Divers Diner. One of the last local restaurants on Bonaire, this establishment is run by locals who will make you feel right at home. On its open terrace, with a beautiful sea view, you can experience the real Bonaire.

Our Generous Sponsors

Generous sponsors play a pivotal role in making this event possible. A heartfelt thank you to The Wine Factory, Real Dutch Bakery, and Salty Seafood for their unwavering support. Their commitment to promoting culinary excellence on Bonaire is truly commendable.

Exciting Prizes Await

While savoring the Bonaire Culinair specials at any participating culinary hotspot, you stand a chance to win exciting prizes. Picture yourself enjoying a 3-course local lunch at Blue Lagun Café, redeeming a gift voucher from Hotel Restaurant Wanapa or Zara’s, or walking away with delicious pastries from Sweeti Bakery, a bottle of Yess! Liquor, an enchanting 5-course dinner at Joe’s Restaurant, or a delightful lunch for two at Divers Diner, among other enticing rewards. Simply share your review at the end of your culinary experience by scanning the QR code provided by the restaurant, and you’ll be entered into the raffle!

Save the Date for Bonaire Culinair Fall Edition!

Mark your calendar for September 19th to October 3rd, and get ready to embark on a culinary journey like no other. The Bonaire Culinair Fall Edition 2024 promises to be an unforgettable experience, showcasing the finest flavors and gastronomic innovations the island has to offer.

We can’t wait to welcome you to this gastronomic celebration! Bonaire Culinair is an initiative driven by passionate local entrepreneurs determined to put Bonaire on the global culinary map.

For more information and to discover the list of participating restaurants, visit the official website at www.bonaire-culinair.com. Don’t forget to follow on social media for the latest updates: Facebook at BonaireCu linairEvent and Instagram at @ bonaireculinair. Be sure to secure your reservations in advance, as availability is limited!

(Source: Bonaire Culinair)