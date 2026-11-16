123 Car Rental Bonaire Offers Freedom and Flexibility.

Plans can change, flights can be delayed, and sometimes life gets in the way of a vacation. 123 Car Rental Bonaire now offers a new rental policy designed to give visitors more flexibility and peace of mind, with 100% coverage and free cancellation included as standard with every rental.

Renting a car or truck is the best way to explore Bonaire. From visiting the island’s dive and snorkel sites to discovering Rincon and Washington Slagbaai National Park, having your own vehicle makes getting around much easier. But what happens when your travel plans suddenly change?

With 123 Car Rental Bonaire, you don’t have to worry about unexpected changes to your plans. Every rental includes 100% coverage, along with something quite unusual in the local car rental market: free cancellation, with no questions asked!

100% Coverage Included with Every Rental

Previously, customers could choose between different coverage packages. Now, 100% coverage is standard for every rental, meaning you no longer have to upgrade to receive this added peace of mind.

The new policy also includes a particularly customer-friendly cancellation and refund arrangement. Whether you need to change your arrival date, shorten your vacation, or cancel your entire trip, you can receive a refund for the unused days or the full reservation amount.

When Travel Plans Don’t Go as Planned

Sometimes traveling means missing a connecting flight and arriving a day later than expected. Rather than paying for a rental car you can’t use, you’ll receive a refund for the missed day.

The same applies if you need to return home early because of an unexpected situation. The remaining unused rental days will be refunded.

And if a last-minute change means you have to cancel the entire vacation, the company will refund the full reservation amount.

The combination of full coverage and a no-questions-asked cancellation policy sets 123 Car Rental Bonaire apart from other car rental companies on the island.

Extra Perks Worth More Than $250

There is another nice bonus for customers. Every rental includes a booklet filled with discount vouchers and complimentary giveaways valued at more than $250. As a visitor, it’s an added benefit that gives you even more opportunities to enjoy your time on Bonaire while supporting local businesses and experiences.

Excellent Reviews from Happy Customers

123 Car Rental Bonaire also has a perfect 5.0 out of 5.0 rating on Google, TripAdvisor, and Trustpilot, with hundreds of reviews from satisfied customers across these platforms. If you’re visiting Bonaire, knowing that other travelers have had positive experiences can make choosing a rental company a little easier.

Enjoy Bonaire Without the Rental Worries

With 100% coverage, free cancellation, refunds when travel plans change, and additional customer perks, 123 Car Rental Bonaire makes renting a vehicle even more flexible. Your vacation should be about enjoying Bonaire, not worrying about what happens if your plans change.

Visit 123 Car Rental Bonaire online and book your vehicle in advance with zero worries. And just a reminder, rental vehicles tend to book up well in advance of the high season, so don’t wait too long!