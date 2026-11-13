Packing tips for your Bonaire adventure.

Getting ready for a trip to Bonaire is exciting, but knowing what to bring can make your vacation much easier. Whether you plan to spend your days diving and snorkeling, exploring the island, or relaxing by the water, a few items are worth making room for in your suitcase.

Pack for Sun, Heat, and the Beach

Swimwear / Beachwear: Bonaire’s warm and sunny climate year-round means you’ll be spending plenty of time at the beach or pool. Pack a few swimsuits so you’re always ready for a cool dip, and include a cover-up for lounging by the water or heading into local businesses. Many businesses require clothes in order to enter. Quick-drying, lightweight fabrics are ideal for the island’s climate.

Bonaire’s warm and sunny climate year-round means you’ll be spending plenty of time at the beach or pool. Pack a few swimsuits so you’re always ready for a cool dip, and include a cover-up for lounging by the water or heading into local businesses. Many businesses require clothes in order to enter. Quick-drying, lightweight fabrics are ideal for the island’s climate. Sunscreen and Sun Protection: The Caribbean sun is intense, so high SPF sunscreen is a must. Choose reef-safe options to protect your skin and the marine environment. Make sure you apply often so you don’t get a painful sunburn. Also, packing a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses with UV protection, and a long-sleeve rash guard (and even pants) can make a difference for added sun protection.

The Caribbean sun is intense, so high SPF sunscreen is a must. Choose reef-safe options to protect your skin and the marine environment. Make sure you apply often so you don’t get a painful sunburn. Also, packing a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses with UV protection, and a long-sleeve rash guard (and even pants) can make a difference for added sun protection. Diving and Snorkeling Gear: If you’re planning to explore Bonaire’s famous underwater world, consider bringing your own mask, snorkel, hard-soled boots, and fins for a comfortable and personalized experience. Many dive shops offer rental gear, but having your own equipment can enhance your underwater adventures. Our coasts are mostly rocky with minimal sandy entries, so please bring hard sole boots. Your feet will thank you, as the shoreline is rocky with sea urchins and fire coral in some areas.

If you’re planning to explore Bonaire’s famous underwater world, consider bringing your own mask, snorkel, hard-soled boots, and fins for a comfortable and personalized experience. Many dive shops offer rental gear, but having your own equipment can enhance your underwater adventures. Our coasts are mostly rocky with minimal sandy entries, so please bring hard sole boots. Your feet will thank you, as the shoreline is rocky with sea urchins and fire coral in some areas. Lightweight, Breathable Clothing: Pack casual wear such as shorts, t-shirts, sundresses, and flip-flops for daytime activities. Lightweight, moisture-wicking fabrics will keep you comfortable in the heat. It’s also advisable to cover up when going into any business as it is a sign of respect and required at many businesses.

Pack casual wear such as shorts, t-shirts, sundresses, and flip-flops for daytime activities. Lightweight, moisture-wicking fabrics will keep you comfortable in the heat. It’s also advisable to cover up when going into any business as it is a sign of respect and required at many businesses. Reusable Water Bottle: Stay hydrated under the Caribbean sun with a reusable water bottle. This not only keeps you refreshed but also helps reduce plastic waste. Bonaire’s water is delicious and safe to drink straight from the tap, so please reduce plastic and use a reusable water bottle. Better yet, bring or purchase an insulated water bottle to ensure you have cool water to drink at all times!

Electronics

Travel Adapter and Chargers : Depending on your accommodation, you may have 220V, 110V, or both. Contact your accommodation directly to see which you will need, as it depends on the place. Don’t forget chargers for your phone, camera, and any other electronics that you might need.

: Depending on your accommodation, you may have 220V, 110V, or both. Contact your accommodation directly to see which you will need, as it depends on the place. Don’t forget chargers for your phone, camera, and any other electronics that you might need. Camera and Underwater Gear: Bonaire’s stunning landscapes and marine life are perfect for capturing lasting memories. Bring a camera or smartphone with plenty of storage for photos and videos. Remember to bring a waterproof case or an underwater camera if you plan to take underwater shots.

Final tips for your vacation

By packing wisely, you’ll ensure that you’re ready to make the most of everything Bonaire has to offer, from its breathtaking dive sites and island views to its vibrant local culture. For additional suggestions, check out the Editor’s Pick of Travel Essentials page and the Bookstore page on InfoBonaire. With these tips in mind, you’ll be prepared for an unforgettable Bonaire getaway. Enjoy your trip on our little slice of heaven in the Caribbean.