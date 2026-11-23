The Bonaire Culinary Team Did It Again!

Representing Bonaire at the Taste of the Caribbean 2026 competition, the team once again showed what they are capable of. With high expectations and the pressure of representing the island, the team came together, rose to the challenge, and once again made Bonaire proud!

About the Bonaire Culinary Team

Bonaire’s culinary stars showcased their talent and passion at the Taste of the Caribbean 2026, blending seasoned expertise and fresh potential into a winning formula. From early morning preps to late-night practice runs, they poured their hearts and souls into representing the island with pride and passion.

Numerous Medals

Gold Medal & Winner for Senior Chef of the Year – Jake Kelkboom

Silver Medal for Pastry Chef of the Year – Akira Cecilia

Silver Medal for Bartender of the Year – Chrisian Silva

Silver Medal for Beef Competition – Quincy Karijodikromo

Bronze Medal for Seafood Competition – Chelsie Agunday

Bronze Medal for Team of the Year!

The amazing achievements that show exactly what Bonaire is capable of – excellence, passion, and true Caribbean heart.

Congratulations to each talented chef within the team. Your discipline, dedication, and creativity brought these medals home. You represented Bonaire with unmatched excellence!

The Bonaire Culinary team is grateful. Grateful for the opportunity, grateful for the support, and grateful to make our island proud on a stage this big. Bonaire has once again won a huge achievement. And the team will carry these achievements, this pride, and this story with them forever.