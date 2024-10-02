The Cadushy Distillery Supports Fundashon Formashon Musikal Krioyo with Seventh Donation in Celebration of 15th Anniversary.

The Cadushy Distillery is delighted to announce its seventh donation as part of its 15th-anniversary celebrations. This donation of $1,500 is directed to Fundashon Formashon Musikal Krioyo, a dedicated group of young musicians who passionately preserve and perform traditional Bonairean music.

A Commitment to Cultural Heritage and Youth Empowerment

Fundashon Formashon Musikal Krioyo is committed to celebrating and perpetuating Bonaire’s rich musical heritage. The group’s vibrant performances bring traditional Bonairean music to life, fostering cultural pride and connection among younger generations. They showcased their talents at the Dia di Bonaire celebration end of September in Den Haag, representing Bonaire’s unique cultural identity on an international stage.

Eric Gietman, CEO of The Cadushy Distillery, stated: “We are proud to support Fundashon Formashon Musikal Krioyo and their important work in preserving Bonaire’s musical traditions. At The Cadushy Distillery, we believe in the power of cultural heritage and the importance of supporting initiatives that empower our youth. This donation is our way of contributing to the preservation of our cultural legacy and supporting these talented young musicians as they represent Bonaire abroad.”

Impact of the Donation

The donation from The Cadushy Distillery will assist Fundashon Formashon Musikal Krioyo in covering the costs associated with their performance at Dia di Bonaire in Den Haag. This support will enable the group to showcase Bonairean music to a broader audience, promoting cultural exchange and enhancing the visibility of Bonaire’s artistic heritage on an international platform.

Visit Us and Support Our Community

To celebrate our 15th anniversary, The Cadushy Distillery remains committed to supporting local initiatives and cultural projects. We encourage everyone to join us in supporting the remarkable efforts of Fundashon Formashon Musikal Krioyo and to learn more about their contributions to Bonaire’s cultural scene.