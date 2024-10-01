Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
  1. Home
    2.  » 
  2. Shopping
    3.  » Betta Grasse Enhances Product Labels for Healthier Choices

Betta Grasse Enhances Product Labels for Healthier Choices

by | Oct 1, 2024 | Shopping

Betta Grasse has a new label with nutritional information.

Betta Grasse beverages have a fresh, stylish new look.

Betta Grasse, the refreshing beverage made on Bonaire and known for its natural ingredients and flavors, has introduced an upgraded label to help consumers make more informed choices. The new design includes comprehensive nutritional information, a barcode for convenient scanning, and a “best by” date to ensure quality.

The new labels are designed to offer transparency about what’s inside each product. With nutritional facts now clearly visible, customers can easily identify the caloric content, fat, sugar, carbohydrates, vitamins, and other key nutrients in each product. This is especially valuable for those looking to maintain a balanced diet, track calories, or manage specific dietary needs such as reducing sodium or added sugars.

About the new label information

The updated Betta Grasse labels make it easier to manage your diet and make informed choices. By clearly indicating the number of calories per serving, they help you track your daily intake, whether you want to lose or maintain your current weight. Key nutrients are also highlighted, allowing you to compare products and tailor your diet. Additionally, the labels provide the percentage of daily recommended values for essential vitamins and minerals, helping you boost nutrients.

Another important detail is the serving size—comparing the serving size on the label with your actual portion helps you understand how much you’re consuming. This ensures that the nutritional information you’re using is accurate for the amount you eat or drink. Finally, the barcode enhances convenience by making scanning for quick checkouts or app integration seamless.

Try the different varieties of Betta Grasse products today.

Try Betta Grasse refreshments today at your local supermarket and experience the refreshing taste and the benefits of its newly upgraded label. With clear nutritional information, making informed, healthier choices while enjoying your favorite drink is easier than ever.

Subscribe to the Bonaire Insider

Thank you for supporting InfoBonaire advertisers!

Bespoke Journeys
Betta Grasse
The Cadushy Distillery
MoltenWolf Glass
Senses Boutique Hotel & Apartments Bonaire

Related Posts

Discover Exciting Land Activities on Bonaire

It’s time to start planning exciting land activities for your next visit. Discovering Bonaire goes beyond its stunning ocean blues and water activities. There's so much more to enjoy on dushi Bonaire! Make your next vacation even more memorable by exploring these...

Author of Women’s Fiction Shares Her Love of Bonaire

A trilogy based on Bonaire. When people visit Bonaire, many fall in love with our beautiful island. This is precisely what happened to Anne Bennett, an author who has written several books that take place on Bonaire. At this time, these include a trilogy and two...

Ellen Muller’s 2025 Bonaire Underwater Calendar is Now Available!

Explore Bonaire’s Wonders with Ellen Muller's 2025 Underwater Calendar. Each summer, fans eagerly await Ellen Muller's underwater calendar. The 2025 edition is perfect for marine life lovers, photography enthusiasts, and Bonaire admirers. It’s also a cherished...

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
error: Sorry, content is protected under copyright.