Betta Grasse beverages have a fresh, stylish new look.

Betta Grasse, the refreshing beverage made on Bonaire and known for its natural ingredients and flavors, has introduced an upgraded label to help consumers make more informed choices. The new design includes comprehensive nutritional information, a barcode for convenient scanning, and a “best by” date to ensure quality.

The new labels are designed to offer transparency about what’s inside each product. With nutritional facts now clearly visible, customers can easily identify the caloric content, fat, sugar, carbohydrates, vitamins, and other key nutrients in each product. This is especially valuable for those looking to maintain a balanced diet, track calories, or manage specific dietary needs such as reducing sodium or added sugars.

About the new label information

The updated Betta Grasse labels make it easier to manage your diet and make informed choices. By clearly indicating the number of calories per serving, they help you track your daily intake, whether you want to lose or maintain your current weight. Key nutrients are also highlighted, allowing you to compare products and tailor your diet. Additionally, the labels provide the percentage of daily recommended values for essential vitamins and minerals, helping you boost nutrients.

Another important detail is the serving size—comparing the serving size on the label with your actual portion helps you understand how much you’re consuming. This ensures that the nutritional information you’re using is accurate for the amount you eat or drink. Finally, the barcode enhances convenience by making scanning for quick checkouts or app integration seamless.

Try the different varieties of Betta Grasse products today.

Try Betta Grasse refreshments today at your local supermarket and experience the refreshing taste and the benefits of its newly upgraded label. With clear nutritional information, making informed, healthier choices while enjoying your favorite drink is easier than ever.