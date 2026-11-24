Enjoy live entertainment and holiday events at Tropicana Bonaire
Located at Delfins Beach Resort, Tropicana Bonaire brings together two beachfront spots: Club Tropicana and Roast Tropicana. From delicious food and refreshing drinks to live music and special events, there’s always something happening by the Caribbean Sea!
Gino Coelho & Friends at Club Tropicana
Every last Saturday of the month, Gino Coelho & Friends brings an evening full of live music and entertainment to Club Tropicana. Gino is joined by different artists for a night of musical surprises, great company and tropical vibes.
Join us on November 28th or December 26th, from 7:00 PM. Enjoy a Spritzer or Sangria while listening to live performances. Entry is free and no reservation is needed!
More live music & events
And there’s more to enjoy at Tropicana Bonaire! Every Monday, Club Tropicana hosts its campfire sessions from 8:30 PM to 10:30 PM, featuring live music in a relaxed atmosphere.
At Roast Tropicana, enjoy sunset DJ sessions every Saturday from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, with music, refreshing drinks and delicious BBQ dishes by the beach.
Love reggae? Every first Friday of the month, the Bon-Irie Boys bring their Caribbean rhythms to Roast Tropicana during reggae night, from 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM.
Celebrate the holidays at Tropicana
On December 25th, enjoy the Caribbean Christmas Roast at Roast Tropicana. On December 31st, celebrate New Year’s Eve with a walking dinner party at Roast Tropicana, followed by a festive afterparty at Club Tropicana.
Whether you’re looking for a relaxed evening or a night filled with music, there’s always a reason to visit Tropicana Bonaire.
Discover all events and reservation details at https://tropicana-bonaire.com/