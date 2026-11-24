Gino Coelho & Friends at Club Tropicana

Every last Saturday of the month, Gino Coelho & Friends brings an evening full of live music and entertainment to Club Tropicana. Gino is joined by different artists for a night of musical surprises, great company and tropical vibes.

Join us on November 28th or December 26th, from 7:00 PM. Enjoy a Spritzer or Sangria while listening to live performances. Entry is free and no reservation is needed!