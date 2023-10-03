Bonaire’s 56th Annual Sailing Regatta Event

The 56th Bonaire Regatta Sailing competition begins on October 6th.

Each year, Bonaire hosts the International Sailing Regatta annual event at the beginning of October to celebrate its sailing traditions. Throughout the years, sailors come to the island from all over to race in various events and participate in different categories. The sailing races provide spectators with stunning views and the perfect opportunity to work on their photography skills as they watch the sailboats pass by.

Upcoming Regatta Schedule

This year, the festivities begin on October 6th with registration and an opening ceremony. The following days, October 7th and 8th, windsurfing, sunfish sailing, and foiling competitions will take place in Lac Bay at Sorobon from 9 AM – 6 PM.

From October 12th to October 14th, the competitions will be at Kas di Regatta on Kralendijk’s boulevard for various races for sunfish sailing, optomists, microboats, and yachts from 9 AM – 6 PM. There will be many boats sailing in the bay of Kralendijk during this time. The Award and Closing Ceremony will be held on October 14th.

Entertainment and a Boat Party!

An event on Bonaire wouldn’t be complete without some amazing entertainment. Each night from October 8th through October 14th, there will be live music at Wilhelmina Park from 6 PM until 11 PM, with the last few nights ending even later! During the evenings, you can enjoy various musical artists and DJs.

On the last day of the event, October 14th, there will be a boat party between Karel’s and the North Pier. The boat party starts at 10 AM and ends at 5 PM. Afterwards, enjoy the final night of entertainment beginning at 6 PM and ending at 2:30 AM with a fireworks show!

If you are on Bonaire during these dates, take a break and enjoy the races with family and friends.

Keeping Bonaire safe during Regatta

In order to keep Bonaire safe during this time, many entities will monitor and check compliance with all laws and regulations that apply and are relevant to each partner. In addition, there will be various services for any emergency aid. Supervision and controls occur in the waters between Curaçao and Bonaire, around Bonaire, and in the Kralendijk area.

(Source: Bonaire Regatta)