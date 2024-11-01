MoltenWolf Glass to Close Retail Store, Owners Shift Focus to Commission Work and Workshops

MoltenWolf Glass Plans to Shift Gears.

After three years of contributing to the local art scene, MoltenWolf Glass has announced the closure of its retail store. The shop, founded by Jeff and Valerie in 2022, will officially close its

doors on December 24, 2024.

A New Direction

While the retail store will be closing, the decision reflects the owners’ desire to dedicate more time to the artistic side of their business. The new direction will enable them to focus on creating commission-based glass artwork and engage with customers through Glass Fusing workshops that continue to foster creativity in the community.

Over the years, MoltenWolf Glass retail shop has been a creative space for both artists and art enthusiasts, hosting a variety of events, including Art Talks, where they explained the glass-fusing process, and Glass Fusing Workshops, which allowed participants to create their own unique pieces. The store also hosted Art Pop-Up Galleries, providing a platform for local artists.

A Team Effort

The success of MoltenWolf Glass over the past three years has been a team effort. Jeff and Valerie expressed deep appreciation for their staff, recognizing the contributions of Joel Muzo, Jessica Semeleer-Welch, and Josie Thodé Martinez, whose dedication to both the artwork and the customer experience made the shop a vibrant and welcoming space.

Additionally, the owners are grateful to those who played a crucial role in the store’s growth. Darwin Luna Colorado and Simon Hajducki, who provided stunning photography and videography services, helped showcase the beauty of the artwork, while Rosaly Design’s creative design and marketing efforts elevated the store’s brand.

Special Sales at MoltenWolf Glass

As the store prepares for its closure, MoltenWolf Glass is offering special sales on its one-of-a- kind pieces through the end of December. Customers have the chance to purchase these

unique artworks at discounted prices as a way to celebrate the past three years of creativity. For more information about their ongoing work, classes, or the upcoming sales, visit www.moltenwolfglass.com or facebook.com/moltenwolfglass.